The Director, State and Local Affairs works closely with the Assistant Vice President of State Legislative Affairs, and the Vice President of State Legislative Affairs in the development and coordination of the Department’s initiatives and programs to address state and local policy issue (with primary emphasis on state). This position requires substantial active participation in the development and implementation of Department goals, objectives, projects and initiatives.

Essential duties and responsibilities include the following (other duties may be assigned):

Work with the ESA leadership in the development and implementation of Department programs and initiatives.

Develop advocacy materials to further the wireless industry’s public policy goals.

Attend meetings with state and local policymakers and testify before state and local government officials representing the wireless industry on key policy issues.

Work with ESA team members to successfully execute industry-related events, including member meetings, meetings of intergovernmental groups, third party meetings, etc.

Represent the Association at public official group conferences and events as needed.

Develop relationships with state and local policymakers to address legislative issues impacting the association and its members.

Work closely with member companies developing industry policies regarding state and local legislation; coordinate the work of outside consultants; and manage Department projects and work product.

Significant travel required to represent the association and its members before policymakers

Supervisory responsibilities :

N/A

Competency:

To perform the job successfully, an individual should demonstrate the following competencies:

Project Management – Coordinates projects.

Customer Service – Responds to requests for service and assistance; meets commitments.

Interpersonal Skills – Maintains confidentiality.

Written Communication – Writes clearly and informatively; edits work for spelling and grammar; able to read and interpret written information.

Public Speaking – Delivers fact-based advocacy.

Teamwork – Contributes to building a positive team spirit.

Judgment – Exhibits sound and accurate judgment.

Planning/Organizing – Prioritize and plans work activities; uses time efficiently.

Professionalism – Approaches others in a tactful manner; reacts well under pressure; treats others with respect and consideration regardless of their status or position.

Quality – Demonstrates accuracy and thoroughness.

Attendance/Punctuality – Is consistently at work and on time; arrives at meetings and appointments on time.

Dependability – Follows instructions, responds to management direction.

Qualifications:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Knowledge:

Familiarity with state and local legislative and political processes

Strong verbal skills with an emphasis on public speaking and testifying before policymakers

Motivated, hardworking, travel on short notice, and long hours

Ability to think strategically and execute work plans

Ability and willingness to perform a wide range of tasks, including administrative functions

Familiarity with key legislative and regulatory policy issues affecting the wireless industry

Strong writing skills

Strong diplomacy and interpersonal skills

Ability to work with large, dynamic groups representing association membership

Computer skills:

Word processing skills including a working knowledge of the Microsoft suite of products required.

Education and/or experience:

A four-year degree and minimum of five (5) years of professional experience in local and/or state legislative affairs is required. Trade or membership association experience preferred. Knowledge of telecommunications and technology policy a plus.

Language skills:

Detail-oriented with knowledge of grammar and punctuation. Proficiency in proofreading skills and strong communications skills are required.

Physical demands:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this Job, the employee is regularly required to sit; and use of motor skills.

Work environment:

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. The noise level in the work environment is usually quiet. This position may require overtime. Candidate must be flexible to work overtime if needed.

Location:

CTIA is currently operating on a hybrid work schedule with in-person requirements on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

This list describes general job duties and responsibilities. It is not a complete list of duties. Incumbents may be required to perform additional tasks related to these duties.

CTIA does not discriminate on the basis of age, sex, color, race, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, family responsibilities, marital status, personal appearance, veteran status, political affiliation, matriculation, genetic information, pregnancy or related conditions, disability or any other characteristic protected by law.

Apple Here:

https://careers.ctia.org/?gnk=job&gni=8a7887ac821e195d018269b6fc374062&gns=The+Hill