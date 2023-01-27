The Washington, DC office of ArentFox Schiff, LLP is seeking a Government Relations Director to assist our clients in lobbying across a wide range of issues. Candidates should have three or more years of Congressional or agency experience, including serving as a personal office legislative staffer, committee professional staff member, or agency equivalent. This position does not require a law degree.

Our bipartisan and bicameral practice features two former Senators, a former Congressman, and multiple former senior staff. We have domestic and international clients across all sectors, including healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, energy, real estate, financial services, transportation, and higher education, and have a large group of nonprofit clients, including trade associations. We practice before every committee of the Congress and most federal agencies. Our Lobbying Disclosure Act quarterly reports provide many examples of the kinds of clients and issues that a Government Relations Director would encounter at our firm.

A Government Relations Director is a critical part of the lobbying teams for multiple clients and will spend considerable time accompanying our clients to meetings on Capitol Hill and with Administration officials and staff and conducting such meetings on his/her own. A Government Relations Director will Strong communications skills are essential, as are legislative tracking, research, and analysis experience. The position requires an ability to monitor policy developments and to write update memos to clients independently. A Government Relations Director should be able to help draft legislation, hearing questions, floor statements, and lobbying handouts. A Government Relations Director will represent the firm at various political events using the firm’s PAC resources and there will be occasional opportunities for travel to clients’ business locations or conferences.

In this position, there will be excellent opportunities to be mentored by principals in the practice group and to develop skills in advocacy and client development.

Candidates should have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree with a GPA of 3.3 or above.

ArentFox Schiff LLP is internationally recognized in core industries where business and the law intersect. With more than 600 lawyers and policy professionals, the firm serves as a destination for an international roster of corporations, governments, private individuals, and trade associations.

ArentFox Schiff is committed to equal employment opportunity and diversity in the workplace. We maintain a policy of considering all qualified applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion or creed, sex, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, citizenship status, order of protection status, national origin, ancestry, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, physical or mental disability, parental status, source of income, military or veteran status, unfavorable discharge from military service, or any other basis protected by federal, state or local law.

Equal Opportunity Employer, Minority/Female/Disabled/Vets/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

