CTIA – The Wireless Association is seeking a team member to join our Regulatory Affairs Department in Washington, D.C. CTIA represents the U.S. wireless communications industry and the companies throughout the mobile ecosystem that enable Americans to lead a 21st century connected life. The association’s members include wireless providers, device manufacturers, suppliers as well as apps and content companies. CTIA vigorously advocates at all levels of government for policies that foster continued wireless innovation and investment. The association also coordinates the industry’s voluntary best practices, hosts educational events that promote the wireless industry and co-produces the industry’s leading wireless tradeshow.

Job title: AVP/VP, Regulatory Affairs

Department: Regulatory Affairs

Reports to: Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs

The Regulatory Affairs team is responsible for engagement with the FCC and other federal agencies on issues including spectrum, infrastructure, public safety, consumer protection, accessibility, and Universal Service. The new team member will contribute to the regulatory, legal, and advocacy efforts of the Regulatory Affairs team, with responsibilities including: monitoring and analyzing Governmental initiatives and proceedings to inform Association staff and member companies on matters being considered by Federal regulatory agencies and the Executive Branch; developing strategies for filings and engagement with the FCC and regulatory agencies and departments; advocating the Association’s positions on regulatory policy issues before the FCC and other Federal Government agencies; representing CTIA and member companies before Federal agencies, at industry events, and other venues; managing engagement with external consultants and counsel; and supporting development and implementation of policy discussions at CTIA events.

Candidates must have a law degree, and possess strong writing, research, communications, and organization skills. Substantial experience at the FCC and/or a law firm is preferred. Experience with wireless and spectrum issues is preferred. Hiring is for either Vice President or Assistant Vice President based on experience.

CTIA is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity in the workplace, and does not discriminate on the basis of age, sex, color, race, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, family responsibilities, marital status, personal appearance, veteran status, political affiliation, matriculation, genetic information, pregnancy or related conditions, disability or any other characteristic protected by law.

