The Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies offers an excellent suite of benefits including: paid vacation, paid sick leave, a 401k plan with up to a 7% employer contribution, the ability to work from home two days a week, short and long term disability insurance, a supportive culture and a commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Position Title

Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Policy Program Manager

Reports to

Government Affairs Director

Position Location

Washington, DC. DC based positions are expected to work from the office for a minimum of three days per week with the option to work up to two days per week from home.

Job Type

Full-time / Exempt

AFWA Background

The Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, founded in 1902, represents North America’s fish and wildlife agencies. It promotes sound management and conservation and speaks with a collective voice on important fish and wildlife issues. The Association is a nonprofit, 501(c)(6) trade association. See www.fishwildlife.org for more information.

Position Summary

Manages and coordinates the Association’s activities related to inland and coastal fisheries, and water resource policy in accordance with the Association’s strategic plan and member priorities. Manages interactions with state fish and wildlife agencies to advocate for state fish and wildlife agencies and their conservation objectives. Stays abreast of federal rules, regulations, policies and legislation related to fisheries and aquatic resource policy. Manages the Association’s Fisheries & Water Resources Policy Committee, Ocean Resources Policy Committee, the Subcommittee on Water, the Bird & Fish Related Conflict Working Group, and the Drug Approval Working Group, the Fish & Wildlife Coordination Act Working Group, and the AFWA Aquatic Animal Health Working Group. Works collaboratively with federal agencies and conservation partners to develop sound fisheries and water policy recommendations, briefing materials and correspondence in accordance with Association member priorities. Responsible for fisheries and water policy related communications to members agencies Reviews and reports on activities, prepares program reports for superiors. Develops strategies to work effectively with Congress, and actively engages with Congressional offices to leverage existing relationships and foster new collaborative relationships to further Association and state fish and wildlife agency priorities to advance the state fish and wildlife agencies’ priorities and other Association strategic priorities. Identifies, fosters, and manages working relationships with key policymakers and Congressional staff to advance and advocate for AFWA priorities and positions, and collaborates with and builds upon partnerships and coalitions of conservation organizations.

Duties

Stay abreast of all issues and activities that fall under the purview of the Fisheries and Aquatic Resource Policy Program Manager and help to implement Government Affairs activities and strategies. Identify, monitor, and keep Association leadership and members apprised of any fisheries or aquatic resource related policy issues that impact, or have the potential to impact, state management of aquatic resources.

Promote inclusion of state fish and aquatic resource interests in fish, wildlife, and ocean policy, which include, but are not limited to, federal rulemakings, agency policies, and comprehensive plans of the administration.

Monitors and reports to the Association’s members on provisions, policies, and fisheries and aquatic policy related actions that affect fish and wildlife resources; provides national coordination among states and partners; identifies and promotes desired program outcomes; coordinates the review of and comments on, from a national fish and wildlife resource perspective, legislation, relevant program rules, regulations, policies, and guidelines.

Coordinate meetings with key congressional staff and/or federal, tribal, and NGO partners as necessary when an issue has been identified by the AFWA staff or membership that requires a need for information exchange with a focus on topics related to fisheries and aquatic resource management.

Build and foster relationships with key aquatic resource and fisheries staff within federal agencies. Develop and maintain an open line of communication with federal agency partners to increase understanding of state operations and management of fish and aquatic resources. Identify opportunities to facilitate state agency involvement and coordination with federal agencies on policies that have the potential to impact state fish and aquatic resource interests.

Engage AFWA staff, partners, and members to analyze and develop annual federal budget recommendations with a strong focus on fisheries and aquatic resource programs.

Expand coordination and engagement on hydropower, water, fisheries and marine/ocean policy. Manage fisheries and aquatics related legislation including but not limited to Transportation Bill/Wallop-Breaux Reauthorization, MSA, WRDA, offshore aquaculture, hydropower, hydroconnectivity, the Clean Water Act, and aquatic invasive species.

Develop informational documents on AFWA initiatives. These documents include, but are not limited to, Dear Colleague Letters, congressional testimony, talking points, white papers, and sign on letters. Develop informational documents on AFWA initiatives that are focused on fisheries and/or aquatic resources.

Participate in coalition meetings and expand coordination and engagement with partners regarding fisheries and aquatic resource management issues of importance to AFWA members.

Work with the Leadership of the Fisheries and Water Resources Policy Committee, Subcommittee on Water, Drug Approval Working Group, Bird & Fish Related Conflict Working Group, Ocean Resources Policy Committee, and Aquatic Animal Health Working Group. Develop a strategy for member engagement, information sharing, and collaboration for each committee/subcommittee/working group that will ensure regular interaction and follow up on committee meetings as well as on key issues between meetings.

Work with the Committee Leadership to: identify educational opportunities for committee members on pertinent and timely topics; increase AFWA relevancy within state agency fisheries programs; refine and/or identify the objectives, goals, and needs of our state agency fisheries staff and Directors and amend the Committee work, if needed, plan to meet those needs and objectives.

Manages related contracts, expenses, and reports in accordance with Association Policies and Procedures.

As a member of AFWA’s Government Affairs Team, actively participates in meetings and briefings, and assists with projects and initiatives as assigned.

Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

Familiarity with fisheries management principles and issues and water related federal policies, legislation, grants and programs.

Demonstrate the ability to develop, foster, and manage trusted relationships with partners and on the Hill.

Ability to communicate effectively (orally and in writing), provide programmatic leadership, manage fiscal and related business/grant matters, work effectively with others, be self‐motivated, work independently, able to look long‐term and plan strategically as well as handle short‐term deadlines, demonstrate sharp policy analytical ability, and manage multiple projects/issues simultaneously.

The Association utilizes Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Office products. Proficiency with these products is required.



Experience with planning and facilitating meetings.

Strategic and critical thinker.

Demonstrated commitment to AFWA staff values including a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Master’s or bachelor’s degree in fish and wildlife management or a closely related field; or master’s or bachelor’s degree in political science with a focus on natural resource conservation or environmental studies; and at least 1-3 years’ experience in policymaking and the legislative process.

Experience working for a state, federal, territorial, or provincial fish and wildlife agency or a demonstrated understanding of the role of state fish and wildlife agencies preferred.

Experience working in or with Congressional offices in Washington, DC.

Ability to travel 10- 25% of the time.

Application Process

Please email CV and cover letter, subject line Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Policy Program Manager, to kthiede@fishwildlife.org.

Compensation

Beginning salary: $70,000.

Application Deadline

February 10, 2023 or until filled.

Equal Opportunity

The Association provides equal opportunity in all our employment practices. The Association makes employment decisions based on merit, qualifications, abilities, and business needs, without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, age, disability, marital status, military status or any other category protected by applicable federal, state and local laws.