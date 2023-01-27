The Community Building and Events Manager is responsible for fostering a sense of community among the DA membership by providing the vision and logistical skills to plan and executive all virtual, hybrid and in-person events for the organization. These duties include but are not limited to the following:

About the Democracy Alliance

The Democracy Alliance (DA), founded in 2005, is a donor community of individual philanthropists, foundations, and labor unions who are dedicated to democracy and our progressive future. The DA invests in building the progressive infrastructure in the United States by filling gaps, providing catalytic funding, and resourcing social change, all in the name of building a just, equitable, feminist, multiracial democracy that works for all.

The Democracy Alliance recently completed a robust strategic planning process that articulated a new 10-year strategic vision, grounded in the political opportunities before us and the necessity for long term strategies and resources. The DA’s vision builds on our 17-year history and looks to the future; is deeply grounded in a commitment to racial, gender, and economic justice and a thriving climate; and reaffirms the DA’s critical role as a convenor, resource aggregator and community builder.

The strategic planning process revealed the DA’s critical and unique role as a powerful convener—a dynamic forum where leading progressive donors, foundations, and organized labor strategize together to leverage their shared power and drive resources in service of our democracy. In this role as convener, the DA hosts two flagship conferences each year that bring together 150 – 400 donors, movement leaders and elected leaders over several days to learn, collaborate, and plan. Throughout the year, the organization also offers numerous learning events to build the capacity of its members and partners and foster connections across its network.

The DA is seeking an experienced Community Building and Events Manager to plan and execute small, mid and large-scale virtual, hybrid and in-person meetings and conferences. These events are intended to grow the DA community, deepen existing relationships, facilitate collaboration between philanthropy and movement leaders, inspire ever-greater investment in the progressive movement, and provide a living demonstration of DA values, especially a commitment to racial, gender and economic justice and a belief in the power of a just multiracial democracy. The Community Building and Events Manager will work closely with DA staff, leadership, and members, and will collaborate with external partners throughout the progressive movement ecosystem. This position demands advanced understanding and application of event planning best practices, coupled with knowledge of the philanthropic and political communities, and requires the ability to manage a high-volume workflow that covers multiple events and constituents simultaneously.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Annual conferences:

Oversee all aspects of event production and logistics, in coordination with external events production consultants.

Oversee all aspects participant experience, including communications, registration platform, event website, lodging, food and beverage, branding/visual identity, etc., in coordination with external events productions consultants.

Manage events procurement and communications with vendors and suppliers in alignment with DA values.

Coordinate DA staff and leadership to identify conference goals, content, and speakers.

Manage speaker outreach, engagement, and prep.

Create and maintain master agenda, Run of Show, and scripts.

Draft and/or coordinate copy for event materials as needed (including conference program books); manage reviews and approvals to meet production deadlines.

Coordinate volunteer leadership, including event planning committee.

Engage and manage on-site event support staff including room monitors, hallway traffic facilitators, post-session room clearance, etc.

Create and manage project plans, timelines, and budgets.

Lead all planning calls and discussions.

Ensure DA convenings foster a culture of connection, care, kindness and creativity and align with the DA’s organizational strategies, priorities, and values.

Additional events:

Plan and implement several small regional gatherings throughout the country, hosted by DA partners.

Plan and promote ongoing online events for DA partners and the larger progressive donor community.

Preferred Qualifications and Competencies:

Five or more years of experience in successful event planning and management, including demonstrated experience leading the full-circle planning process for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events.

Experience working in social justice organizations, progressive politics and/or philanthropy.

Experience working with historically underrepresented communities (Black, Indigenous, Asian, Pacific Islander, Hispanic, immigrants, people with disabilities, and LGBTQIA2S+ folks) and in-depth knowledge of event vendors who identify as members of these communities.

Experience producing events in virtual platforms.

Demonstrated experience coordinating teams with multiple stakeholders and competing priorities, leading others to new levels of effectiveness and impact.

Culture and Values Alignment:

Strong oral and written communication skills.

Strong interpersonal skills, social-emotional intelligence, and a collaborative work style.

Extremely well organized, detail-oriented, and analytical. Someone whose love language is a spreadsheet!

Demonstrates a deep commitment to social justice, including gender, racial, and economic justice.

Exhibits cultural competency and is able to communicate effectively with people representing diverse interests, styles, and backgrounds.

Able to operate effectively under pressure, prioritizing workflow, meeting deadlines and modeling calm leadership as needs and priorities change.

Able to work occasional long hours—including nights/weekends—as required by event schedules and production deadlines.

Demonstrates discretion and diplomacy in handling confidential and sensitive issues.

Awareness of and sensitivity to the power dynamics inherent in philanthropy; strives to minimize and mitigate those dynamics in their own interactions and in their management of events.

Able to receive and offer constructive criticism and learn from both success and failure.

The Democracy Alliance is a remote working environment.

REPORTS TO: DA President

BASED IN: Remote

POSITIONS AVAILABLE: One

COMMITMENT: Full-time

START DATE: Immediately

TRAVEL: Some travel will be required

SALARY RANGE: $110,000-125,000

TO APPLY

If interested, please submit a brief letter of interest and resume applicants should email staff@democracyalliance.org. Please reference “Community Building and Events Manager” in the subject line.

We believe that a diverse workplace is critical to achieving our goals. We seek to recruit, develop, and retain the most talented people from a diverse candidate pool and encourage applications from structurally marginalized communities and experiences to apply.

Frequently cited statistics show that applicants from structurally marginalized and/or underrepresented groups apply to jobs only if they meet 100% of the qualifications. The Democracy Alliance encourages you to break that statistic and to apply. No one ever meets 100% of the qualifications. We look forward to your application!