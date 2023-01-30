The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) crafts and executes advocacy campaigns and provides analytical products to assist Member companies with business decisions. NEMA also develops performance Standards for Members in the electrical and medical imaging industries.

The Communications Director is responsible for working collaboratively with the Vice President of Public Affairs to develop strategic communications strategies and create and deploy tactical plans and content that ensure NEMA reaches its audiences through compelling storytelling and multi-channel advocacy campaign management. The Director is experienced in producing material for the media, responding to media requests, and proactively securing placements in a variety of media outlets.

The position builds and fosters relationships with key stakeholders across traditional and online media channels; develops, edits, and publishes written and visual content; manages NEMA social media channels, and provides support to Members and Councils. The position collaborates with various electrical and medical imaging department heads to implement multimedia strategies to expand awareness of NEMA advocacy efforts.

Reporting to the Vice President of Public Affairs, this position demonstrates a superior ability to grow the Association’s reach through media placements, social media platforms, and search engine rankings.

The position is in Arlington (Rosslyn), Virginia.

Key Responsibilities

External Communications

Lead conception and creation of content and messaging for digital channels

Write and edit press releases, corporate communications, and stories ranging from research-heavy features to concise industry news

Create and manage dynamic materials for newsletters, presentations, podcasts, infographics, and promotional event collateral

Advocacy Communications

Support advocacy initiatives by drafting media pitches, press releases, statements, advisories, op-eds, talking points, briefings, message tracks, fact sheets, blog posts, and more to deliver Association’s key messages to Capitol Hill and targeted media outlets

Collaborates with the Government Relations team to conceptualize and create issue-oriented toolkits and Member resources on the Association’s Website

Create and maintain a media contact database of key journalists, columnists, and editors and work with the Vice President of Public Affairs to develop strategic relationships with media contacts

Develop and track monthly analytical reports for the Senior Management Team on media placements

Online Content and Social Media

Oversee digital strategy and content creation and analysis for social channels and public websites to drive engagement and grow the Association’s reach

Create and manage all social media themes, messages, and calendar

Write and edit scripts for podcasts and videos, coaching speakers as needed

Communications Support to Customers

Generate and pitch project scopes of work (SOW) to NEMA Sections and Councils to meet department revenue goals

Provide creative direction for the development of graphic, web, audio, and visual elements as outlined in approved SOW

Manage approved project budgets as outlined in the SOW

Experience and Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree in communications, journalism, or similar; graduate degree a plus

Seven years of experience writing and editing with an in-depth knowledge of the Chicago Manual of Style

Minimum of four years of experience creating and measuring social media campaigns

Minimum of four years of experience developing and executing advocacy communications

Demonstrated leadership and team-building expertise in a results-oriented environment

Demonstrated competency of news media operations, including print, online, blogs, and social channels

Ability to conceptualize, write, edit, and schedule content for multiple publications

Ability to succinctly communicate messages and customize to different audiences

Polished verbal and written communication skills and executive presence

Strong computer skills; Adobe Photoshop, Hootsuite, InDesign, Sitefinity experience a plus

NEMA offers a competitive salary and excellent benefits package, including paid holidays, personal time, flexible working hours, 401(k) plan, health/dental insurance, health savings plan, and partial pre-tax parking/Metro subsidy.

Veterans are encouraged to apply. EOE/M/F/V/D.

Three examples of independently written or electronically produced pieces demonstrating proficiency within the Key Responsibilities and Qualification areas described above are required with application.

