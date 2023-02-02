Director, External Affairs  

Position Description

Department: External and State Affairs

Reports to: Vice President, External and State Affairs

FLSA Status: Exempt

Prepared date: 01/10/23

Supersedes: 11/12/22

Summary:

Develop strategic relationships with policy advocates, think tanks, and intergovernmental groups in support of policy goals set by CTIA leadership. Coordinate within ESA and other CTIA departments on messaging, outcomes of advocacy panels, meetings, and published materials. Assist in the department’s advancement of the critical role wireless devices and services have in the accessibility Community. Strong involvement in the overall goals and objectives of External and State Affairs.

Essential duties and responsibilities include the following (other duties may be assigned):

General Objectives a) Develop knowledge of key wireless issues including, among others: Spectrum pipeline; small cell deployment; fixed wireless access, national privacy issues; consumer wireless taxes and fees; and closing the digital divide. b) Responsible for the effective management of 3 rd Party relationships with the goal of providing partners with key facts on the benefits of wireless growth, innovation, and competition. c) In consultation with the Vice President engage on all aspects of coordinating, organizing, executing, and reporting of pro-business and pro-consumer messaging in support of Associations policy goals. Support CTIA policy departments in their goals and objectives through utilization of 3 rd Party and Intergovernmental partners. d) Attend annual meetings, summits and other partner events throughout the year. Approximate travel commitment of 10 to 15 percent annually.

Third Party Engagement a) Compile and analyze advocacy content for distribution to members, coalition partners and other interested constituencies. b) Work closely with third parties to ensure that they are cognizant of CTIA’s policy positions. c) Attend Third Party sponsored meetings, events and annual forums inside and outside the DC metropolitan area, as directed by the Vice President of External and State Affairs. d) Coordinate closely with CTIA federal and state affairs to ensure messaging is consistent and outreach is coordinated. e) Throughout the year, evaluate the productivity and value of partnerships and report findings to the Vice President of ESA. Make recommendations on adjustments to enhance the value of our advocacy partners. f) Produce and review content for the Third Party Advocacy newsletter, database communications, and Third Party advocacy materials.

Intergovernmental Relations a) Establish and maintain strong relationships with legislative and regulatory groups. b) Provide industry fact sheets in support of industry initiatives. c) Identify opportunities for Association and member companies to participate in briefings, panels and roundtables throughout the year.



Accessibility a) Assist the Manager of External Affairs with accessibility issues, events and management of Accessibility partners at the direction of the Vice President of External and State Affairs.



Supervisory Responsibilities:

NA

Competency – To perform the job successfully, an individual should demonstrate the following competencies:

Project Management – Coordinates numerous projects at once; works well independently; manages heavy workload; can respond rapidly to changing circumstances and demands; meets all deadlines.

Customer Service – Responds to requests for service and assistance quickly and congenially; meets commitments consistently and thoroughly, strong and timely follow-through.

Interpersonal Skills – Maintains confidentiality, is congenial, tactful and trustworthy.

Written Communication – Writes clearly and informatively; edits all work and messages for spelling and grammar before passing along to colleagues both internally and externally; able to read and interpret written information.

Teamwork – Contributes to building a positive team spirit, willing to pitch in to perform any variety of tasks.

Judgment – Exhibits sound and accurate judgment.

Planning/Organizing – Prioritizes and plans work activities; uses time efficiently and meets all deadlines.

Professionalism – Approaches others in a tactful manner; reacts well under pressure; treats others with respect and consideration regardless of status or situation.

Quality – Demonstrates accuracy and thoroughness; exhibits creative and strategic planning and problem solving.

Attendance/Punctuality – Is consistently at work and on time; Arrives at meetings and appointments on time.

Dependability – Follows instructions, responds to management direction, but also take initiative and operates proactively; ability to develop projects and meet goals with minimal supervision.

Qualifications – To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Knowledge – Thorough understanding of strategic public and media relations; knowledge in leveraging social media for advocacy purposes; interest and familiarity with telecommunications skills helpful; coalition-building and consumer advocacy experience a plus; non-partisan political savvy a plus, including campaign, state or federal government elected office experience.

Computer Skills – All Microsoft Office applications; also working knowledge of running an educational and interactive Web site and accompanying national consumer database are a plus.

Education and/or Experience – College degree required, 7 to 10 years of experience in public policy. Experience with grass tops/third party relationships essential.

Language Skills – Detail-oriented with knowledge of grammar and punctuation. Proficiency in proofreading skills and strong communications skills, both oral and written, are required.

Physical Demands – The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this Job, the employee is regularly required to sit; and use of motor skills. Some job travel may be required as relevant issues demand.

Work Environment – The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. The noise level in the work environment is usually quiet. This position may require overtime. Candidate must be flexible to work overtime if needed.

Location:

CTIA is currently operating on a hybrid work schedule with in-person requirements on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays in its Washington, DC office.

This list describes general job duties and responsibilities. It is not a complete list of duties. Incumbents may be required to perform additional tasks related to these duties.

CTIA does not discriminate on the basis of age, sex, color, race, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, family responsibilities, marital status, personal appearance, veteran status, political affiliation, matriculation, genetic information, pregnancy or related conditions, disability or any other characteristic protected by law.

