Job Summary

The Director, Policy Development will lead a team of analysts responsible for analyzing and developing policy for the Policy & Supervision business unit of the Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS). The Director will serve as the policy advisor to the Executive Vice President and Vice President, Policy. He or she will be responsible for organizing policy issues among and managing the development of policy for various CSBS Policy Committees, task forces, and working groups covering legislative, regulatory, and financial supervision issues. He or she will work directly with CSBS members in developing and advocating for state regulators’ policies. To that end, the Director will be responsible for drafting comment letters, white papers, issue briefs, and similar policy documents to effectively communicate state regulators’ policy positions to outside stakeholders. He or she will also engage with the financial services industry, consumer advocacy organizations, researchers, and other external stakeholders to help inform CSBS policy development. The position will also provide expertise and support to state financial regulators on emerging policy issues and assist them in advancing the quality of state regulation. The Director will represent CSBS policy views and initiatives at meetings and events with state regulators, federal agencies, the financial services industry, consumer advocacy organizations, and others.

Visit csbs.org/careers to apply.

Essential Functions

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty and responsibility satisfactorily. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable an individual with disabilities to perform the essential functions. Other duties may be assigned to meet business needs.

Develops strategic and operating plans for the Policy Development analyst team including the adaptation of departmental plans and priorities.

Manages the development of CSBS policy positions with state regulators.

Leads the CSBS policy and supervision analyst team and manages their workflow.

Serves as staff director for the Bankers Advisory Board to garner industry perspective on policy issues to inform the CSBS Board of Directors and the policy development process.

Researches regulatory topics, drafts policy statements, responds to specific inquiries and requests from state regulators, federal banking agencies, and other stakeholders.

Maintains and develops a record of CSBS public policy decisions approved by the Board or through policy setting committees.

Ensures that public policy decisions follow the appropriate policy development process.

Coordinates multiple projects with state banking departments and supervisors.

Advocates and represents the state financial services regulatory system with federal regulatory agencies and trade groups on multiple projects.

Identifies opportunities to leverage data analytics to improve policy advocacy, in coordination with the CSBS Research and Analytics team.

Convenes state regulators on emerging financial services policy issues.

Additional Responsibilities

Serves as a facilitator and staff support for policy-setting committees (legislative, regulatory, and supervision) and related working groups and task forces.

Facilitates other ad hoc state regulator groups.

Participates in workstreams for the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council and Financial Stability Oversight Council.

Participates and assists in a number of special projects, e.g., CSBS Profile of State Chartered Banking, new commissioner’s workshop, onboarding sessions, and state banking department initiatives.

Minimum Qualifications

To perform this job successfully, an individual should possess the knowledge, skills, and abilities listed and meet the amount of education, training and/or work experience required.

Education and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree is required, with emphasis on finance, economics, business, or political science preferred. Master’s degree or J.D. preferred but not required. Completion of or enrollment in Graduate School of Banking a plus.

Six to 10 years of work experience in a bank regulatory agency (national or state), trade association, or financial institution in interpreting, analyzing, and assessing federal/state bank procedures, regulations, and statutes is required.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Legal and regulatory knowledge – Knowledge of the legal and regulatory landscape underlying the dual banking system, including knowledge of relevant federal banking laws, regulations, and legal precedent. Ability to quickly discern and gauge the impact of new and revised regulations and laws, including the jurisdictional impact for state regulators and the business impact on state-regulated institutions.

Banking supervision and financial analysis – Knowledge of bank examination principles, practices, and financial reports, including the ability to analyze bank call reports and other regulatory data.

Data analytics and macroeconomic principles – Ability to translate data requests into digestible reports and clearly communicate the significance of leading economic indicators. Able to understand and manipulate datasets from a variety of sources.

Organization and planning—Able to balance organizational needs of multiple committees with different timeframes; meet deadlines and keep processes moving at the appropriate pace; manage and prioritize multiple, complex projects accurately and timely; develop and build consensus around project goals and outcomes; and coordinate and manage projects that engage multiple departments and/or external parties.

Written communication – Able to write clearly and effectively present ideas and to document activities; to communicate information in a succinct and organized manner.

Intellectual curiosity and responsiveness – Ability to come up to speed quickly and respond to inquiries from regulatory agencies and members of the business community on complex, rapidly evolving policy issues.

Meeting management/group facilitation – Ability to facilitate and lead meetings and build consensus among various parties.

Results orientation – Ability to work at a fast pace and meet critical deadlines.

Management and leadership – Ability to lead, manage, and train direct reports.

Requirements

Due to the nature of CSBS’s business in support of state financial services supervision, all CSBS employees have the potential of interacting with confidential information related to the supervision of financial services companies (“Confidential Supervisory Information”). As a result, in addition to general business conflicts of interest, all CSBS employees are expected to disclose conflicts of interest in financial services companies on at least an annual basis and to proactively avoid such conflicts.

Protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of CSBS information and information systems in accordance with CSBS policies and procedures.

Visit csbs.org/careers to apply.

Values Instilled Behaviors for Excellence (VIBEs)

Member/ Customer Service

Capability to build and value relationships

Ability to prioritize work

Advocate and advance member’s goals

Teamwork

Ability to give credit to others

Have a “pitch in” attitude

Learns from successes and setbacks

Respect/Trust

Listens and learns from others

Speaks the truth even when uncomfortable

Ability to honor the expertise of others

Collaboration

Recognizes the contributions of others

Ability to consult and communication effectively

Desires to make others successful

Ownership/Engagement

Ability to persevere through adversity

Willingness to experiment and take risks

Plans ahead and is a forward-thinking individual

Core Leadership Competencies

Achievement Oriented Thinking

Has tough conversations and gives feedback to staff

Empowers others

Remains calm under pressure even when presented with unpredictable situations

Change Management

Communicates consistently and effectively with direct reports about the need for, vision for and impact of change.

Manages team through the change

Overcomes obstacles leading to resistance

Self-Awareness

Has knowledge/clarity about “fit” – the type of environment and people that brings out the best in you and your team

Possesses the ability to discern team’s triggers

Knows the consequences of your behaviors

Working Conditions

Hybrid – remote or general office. Travel required approximately 15% of the time.

This job description should not be construed to imply that these requirements are the only standards for the position. Incumbents will follow any other instructions and perform any other related duties as may be required. CSBS has the right to revise this job description at any time. CSBS is an “at will” employer and as such, neither this job description nor your signature constitutes any form of contractual arrangement between you and CSBS.