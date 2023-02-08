Federal Judiciary Communications and Public Affairs Officer

Administrative Office of the United States Courts

Washington, D.C.

Summary

The Federal Judiciary, through its Administrative Office of the United States Courts (AO), seeks an experienced communications professional and exceptional leader to serve as its Judiciary Communications and Public Affairs Officer. The Judiciary Communications and Public Affairs Officer serves as the chief spokesperson for the Federal Judiciary and manages programs and staff handling internal and external communications; media relations; digital communications (web, video, social media); civics education; and related fields. The Judiciary Communications and Public Affairs Officer is a member of the AO senior leadership team and reports to the AO’s Director and Deputy Director.

Responsibilities

The Judiciary Communications and Public Affairs Officer:

Provides vision, leadership, and coordination of both internal and external strategic communications. Supervises a staff of communications professionals who work in media relations, digital communications, civics education, and related disciplines, and is responsible for the operations, hiring, and budget for the Public Affairs Office. Serves as the Judiciary’s chief spokesperson and liaison with the news media, providing reporters with guidance and resources to assist them in covering the Judiciary. Develops and implements messaging approaches through press releases, annual reports and other publications, and website and other electronic content to provide both internal and external constituencies with information about the work and key initiatives of the Federal Judiciary. Provides strategic communications advice to the AO Director, senior AO staff, judges, and court unit executives, including advising on confidential or sensitive matters. Prepares senior officials for public events and speaking engagements, including providing research, messaging, talking points and draft speeches. Provides media relations counsel and support to the Judicial Conference, the Judiciary’s policy-making body, and its committees. Works closely with the Judiciary’s Office of Legislative Affairs on inter-branch communications in support of the Judiciary’s legislative priorities. Oversees a national civics education program to enhance public understanding of the courts and how they operate. Responsible for the design and operation of the Judiciary’s public and internal websites and social media accounts.

Qualifications

To qualify for this position, applicants must have at least ten (10) years of executive level experience in leading, directing, and administering a public affairs/communications program that includes media relations, strategic communications activities, and extensive writing responsibilities.

AO Executive Services (AOES) position qualifications require a minimum of one year of experience equivalent to the GS-15/JSP-15/CL-31 which is in or directly related to the line of work for this position.

In addition, applicants must address both the mandatory technical qualifications and the executive core qualifications.

Required Documents

Resume – Any written format you choose to describe your job-related qualifications.

Writing Samples — Applicants must also submit the following writing samples (with appropriate substitution or redaction of information as necessary to protect work product confidentiality):

At least three press releases, op-eds, news articles or other written product researched and prepared by the candidate. At least two sets of talking points prepared by the candidate for use when communicating to the public and/or the press in relation to a specific issue, program, announcement, or press coverage.

MTQ Narrative – Statement addressing the MTQs.

ECQ Narrative – A narrative response addressing the ECQs is mandatory for all applicants who are not current or former career AOES/SES members, and/or completed an OPM approved CDP.

Information about the Administrative Office of the United States Courts

Created by Congress in 1939 the Administrative Office serves as the operational arm of the Federal Judiciary. Located on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., staff provide day-to-day support to judges and court staff nation-wide in a variety of areas including financial, legal, legislative, management, technology, and program support. Staff also provide support and counsel to the Judicial Conference, the Judicial branch’s administrative governing body, and its network of committees. The Director of the Administrative Office is appointed by the Chief Justice of the United States.