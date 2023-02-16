The 1.3 million members United Food Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW), a powerful voice for working men and women is seeking a Workforce Development and Training Manager to ensure growth for the union. Currently UFCW skills are undervalued in the workplace and is essential for the public good. The goal of the Workforce Development program is to fix that problem for current UFCW members and to provide a pathway for unorganized workers in UFCW industries to join the UFCW and gain the skills and knowledge needed to work in those industries through the UFCW.

This Manager position will work with the Director of Organizing, staff, and UFCW affiliated locals to develop a workforce education and training program that builds organizing capacity and membership for locals and power for workers – especially those traditionally marginalized.

To apply send cover letter and resume: http://jobs.localjobnetwork.com/j/72294062

Major Duties and Responsibilities:

IACET:

Maintain International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) accreditation.

Encourage local unions to develop trainings using IACET standards.

Track trainings, participants, certificates.

Develop trainings in accordance with the standards.

Maintain records.

Write annual report.

Update standards as needed.

General Apprenticeship:

Work with local unions/councils/regions to implement registered apprenticeship programs, including currently registered meat cutter and industrial maintenance mechanic apprenticeships.

Assist locals in accessing funding for registered apprenticeship programs.

Track existing and new apprenticeship programs in UFCW.

Register new apprenticeship programs.

Cannabis Apprenticeship:

Work with National Cannabis Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee (NCJATC) and UFCW & Employers National Workforce Development Fund (Trust) to implement cannabis apprenticeship programs at the local level.

Coordinate with Cannabis Worker’s Rising.

Work with local unions on implementing cannabis apprenticeship.

Work with the National Bargaining Department to get Trust language in CBAs.

Work with Subject Matter Experts (SME’s) to develop objectives and curriculum for cultivation, manufacturing, distribution apprenticeships.

Work with local unions and the Occupational Safety and Health Office to develop additional materials for cannabis apprenticeship (e.g., OSH for Cannabis; Union specific info; etc.).

Work with the Political and Legislative Action Department on cannabis training legislation.

Maintain courses, track participants on the UFCW Labor Management System (LMS).

Implement technology for tracking apprentices at the local union level (e.g., WorkHands).

Coordinate trainings on WorkHands using the UFCW LMS.

Complete instructional design and content development for related technical instruction for Cultivation, Manufacturing, Distribution apprenticeships.

Work with the Communications Department on marketing materials.

Staff NCJATC and Trust.

Implement Mentor training for OJT mentors.

Learning Management System:

Maintain Learning Management System.

Liaise with AFL-CIO on updates/changes/troubleshooting on LMS.

Develop new courses as needed/requested for International and local union programs (familiarity with Articulate; Canva, or other software for course design).

Work with the Communications Department/AFL-CIO on design of Landing Pages for local union chapters on the LMS

Implement chapterization (when available).

Ensure links to certificates are active and appropriate (e.g., accreditation or not).

Provide technical support.

Other Trainings: Provide assistance to International Union departments and local unions in developing courses on an as-needed basis (currently, Reflective Engagement; Organizing Basic Training; OSH; Train the Trainer (recommend UFCW Labor History; Strike readiness; Contract Actions).

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s or higher degree in related field and minimum five years of training experience required. Must have experience in the labor movement as a leader and educator. Knowledge of federal and state regulations and policies related to cannabis.

Excellent oral and written communication skills required.

Must have the ability to work with discretion and confidential information, handle sensitive situations and recognize when to refer to a higher level.

Must be able to make effective speeches or presentations to groups and individuals, including UFCW International and local union officers, staff, and members.

Must have demonstrated ability to present technical information and respond to questions in user-friendly language.

Must have ability to work independently, as well as develop relationships and make independent judgments, when working with the International, local unions, and outside entities.

Experience in curriculum and training materials development.

Experience in developing and delivering new methods of training including remote/web-based training.

Grant writing experience preferred.

Requires strong interpersonal skills and ability to deal effectively with people in matters that affect their livelihood. Must have initiative, honesty, leadership, self-motivation, ability to learn quickly and level of thought process to actively engage in the act of collective bargaining, a good attitude and the proven ability to successfully carry out assignments. Commitment to, knowledge of and interest in the U.S. and Canadian labor movements.

Ability to constantly juggle priorities, meet deadlines, and supervise personnel, while responding quickly to requests for assistance from the region offices regarding any aspect of an organizing campaign, picket line activities, member servicing and contract negotiations.

Must be able to engage in frequent travel, on short notice, weeks at a time. Long and sometimes irregular hours, including nights and weekends, are also necessary.

Compensation: Salary commensurate with experience. Generous benefits.

Duration: Fulltime position; posting closes when position is filled.

Vaccination Requirement: The UFCW requires all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment, consistent with applicable law.

UFCW is an equal opportunity employer. Women and people of color are encouraged to apply. Reasonable accommodations will be provided pursuant to the state and federal laws.