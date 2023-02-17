trending:

Enforcement Division Chief

The Fair Political Practices Commission is seeking a Division Chief to plan, organize, direct, review, and manage the work and staff of the Enforcement Division. The Enforcement Division Chief is responsible for the formulation and implementation of enforcement policy under the guidance of the Commission and Executive Director and provides input to the Commission and Executive Director on a broad range of policy issues. $9,471-$19,557/month.

Apply Here: https://www.calcareers.ca.gov/CalHrPublic/Jobs/JobPosting.aspx?JobControlId=356165

