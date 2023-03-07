VP of Federal Government Affairs

TITLE: Vice President, Federal Government Affairs

REPORTS TO: Chief Public Policy Officer

DEPARTMENT: Public Policy

JOB CATEGORY: (full-time)

FLSA STATUS: (exempt)

JOB SUMMARY

The Vice President of Federal Government Affairs will be responsible for advancing Mental Health America’s legislative and administrative federal agenda. This position will be responsible for building key relationships with Congressional and agency staff, drafting legislation and administrative comments, and working with partner organizations to achieve mutual policy goals. The Vice President will communicate effectively on federal policy issues with a variety of stakeholders, such as local affiliate leaders, colleague organizations, and MHA staff and board and will be responsible for writing and presenting information on federal policy.

This is a critical position operating as part of an effective team. The Vice President is passionate about improving mental health and wellbeing and sees unmet mental health needs and the self-empowerment of those with mental health conditions as social justice issues.

Job Overview:

Help facilitate the annual process of developing MHA’s policy priorities and provide periodic reviews and suggestions for strategic adjustment.

Draft, edit, and advance legislation in Congress on priority bills. Serve as lead on some bills and assist policy team members and coalitions with others. Meet with Hill staff and stakeholders. Working with policy team and contract lobbyists, lead successful Hill Day. Lead calls with contract lobbyists.

Draft comments on federal proposed rules and requests for information, propose policy changes to federal officials and meet representatives from federal agencies. Work on coalition draft comments for some issues and on MHA filed comments for others.

Communicate federal policy issues through contributions to the federal policy update, articles, blogs, webinars, and conference presentations. Answer inquiries from affiliates.

Ensure all policy positions comply with policy equity framework and rubric, and contribute to weekly equity meetings.

Salary Range

$110,000 – $120,000

Benefits

MHA’s benefits include health insurance with generous employer contribution, 401(K) match of up to 5% of salary, dental, disability, generous PTO, flexible work arrangements, professional development fund, and a fund to improve mental well-being.

Please send a cover letter/letter of interest and resume via e-mail to: jobs@mhanational.org. Please type “Vice President of Federal Government Affairs” in the subject line of the e-mail. No phone calls, please. EOE.