Company Name: National Democratic Institute

Position Title: Temporary Senior Program Director — Democratic Governance

Location: Washington, Dist. Columbia, United States 20001

Required Travel: 0-10%

Min Education: BA/BS/Undergraduate

Min Experience: Over 10 Years

This position is anticipated to start July 1, but may start earlier.

The National Democratic Institute (NDI) seeks a temporary program director/senior director to join the Democratic Governance team with a primary focus on legislative development programming as well as management of executive transition and crisis management projects. This position is open for coverage of an employee on maternity leave for approximately six months beginning in early July. The Program Director/Senior Program Director will manage team employees, support the team’s Director in managing team finances, administration, and hiring/recruitment for team employees, including project assistants. The Program Director/Senior Program Director will also direct programming related to work with the House Democracy Partnership (HDP); Institute for Representative Government (IRG); the Executive Transitions Program; and the Crisis Communications and Management portfolio.

Only one vacancy for Program Director exists. This position will be hired as either a Program Director or Senior Program Director depending on the qualifications of the selected candidate.

Main responsibilities:

Leads day to day management and serves as focal point for legislative engagement programming central to the Governance team (i.e. HDP, IRG)

Serves as Institute point of contact for support of the design, review, and implementation of programs related to legislative strengthening, executive transitions, and crisis communications and management.

Leads and oversees team cluster employees on the design, management, planning, and implementation of projects related especially to HDP, IRG, and executive transitions, including engagement with all regional teams and country offices on relevant programming.

Develops and maintains collaborative relationships with key program partners and donors, including HDP, IRI, USAID, IRG, State Department, NED, and others. Engages in regular relationship-building and engagement with these partners to maintain program cohesion and joint collaboration.

Maintains regular communication with NDI’s network of partners and assistance organizations, including, but not limited to the Agora Parliamentary Community of Practice, Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Westminster Foundation for Democracy, ParlAmericas, OPeN consortium, and others.

Ensures oversight of team cluster budgets, and works with the team to provide full, accurate, and timely accounting of all program funds; including work in tandem with the Director to support overall team budget

Leads and supervises staff in documenting program progress and achievements, ensuring quality control of written quarterly and semi-annual reports

Serves as NDI representative at local and international conferences and meetings as needed, and assists with NDI’s public outreach pertaining to legislative development and executive transition programs.

Travels to NDI program locations to implement Democratic Governance projects, such as those related to HDP, or supports regional and country offices on the implementation of trainings or other program activities aligning with portfolio priorities.

Monitors and maintains knowledge and awareness on political developments across the globe, with a particular focus on HDP partner countries.

Collaborates with team Director and cluster program directors on team’s strategic direction and NED, USAID, DRL, and other funding avenues

Manages and mentors team subordinates, including conducting yearly performance reviews

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree, preferably in international relations or a related subject. Additional years of relevant work experience may be substituted for educational requirement on a one-for-one basis

At the Program Director-level, a minimum of 10 years relevant work experience in democracy support including extensive experience in legislative development

relevant work experience in democracy support including extensive experience in legislative development At the Senior Program Director-level, a minimum of 14 years relevant work experience in democracy support including extensive experience in legislative development

relevant work experience in democracy support including extensive experience in legislative development Exceptional interpersonal skills and cultural sensitivity to effectively interact with all levels of staff, U.S. and foreign government personnel, members of donor organizations, funders, and policy makers

Superior oral and written communications skills to effectively present information, respond to questions and negotiate

Excellent English language skills

Exceptional skills for analyzing complex program and political issues and to think innovatively and introduce new concepts.

Established network of significant contacts and political leaders

Experienced management and leadership skills and capable of leading, inspiring and motivating staff where results are clearly beneficial

Experience in program design and strategic planning

Working knowledge of PC-based word processing and spreadsheet applications

Experience with Google Apps (Gmail, Calendar, Google Drive, G+, etc.) strongly desired

Seasoned budget and accounting skills

Ability and willingness to travel to regional locations, which are often remote and difficult to reach

Comments

While there may be flexibility for remote/hybrid work environments and to comply with tax and legal obligations, successful candidates must be residents of MD, DC, or VA or relocate prior to the start of employment at NDI.

Candidates must be legally eligible to work in the U.S. NDI does not provide sponsorship.

NDI is an equal opportunity employer (EOE). As such, NDI makes employment decisions and provides equal employment opportunity without regard to an applicant’s or employee’s race, religion, color, sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation, or gender identity), national origin, age, disability, veteran status, or any other basis protected by federal, state and local laws. If you need reasonable accommodation in the application or hiring process, please notify NDI’s Human Resources department.

