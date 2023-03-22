trending:

National Director of Government Affairs

Job Title: National Director of Government Affairs

Type: Full-Time, Salaried

Location: Arlington, VA (new offices with a hybrid work schedule)

Compensation: Commensurate with experience

Closing Date: Applications will be accepted until position is filled

Start Date: Second Quarter of 2023

To apply for this position: Please submit the following items to employment3@poisoncenters.org

1) A cover letter describing how your skills and experience are a good fit for this position
2) Resume
3) Writing Sample 

Summary:
This is an opportunity to work for a national organization that integrates the critical healthcare services and public health surveillance for the U.S. Poison Centers. We are looking for a collaborative, highly organized, proactive professional with experience and knowledge of the federal legislative process as well as experience building coalitions. You will join a group of highly skilled professionals focused on advancing public health in a collaborative and supportive work environment. 

Our Organization: 

America’s Poison Centers is a national health care organization representing the nation’s fifty-five Poison Centers. Through the national Poison Help line (1-800-222-1222) and website, PoisonHelp.org, we provide the nation with 24/7/365 expert clinical advice at no cost. America’s Poison Centers maintains the nation’s only near real-time poison data surveillance system (National Poison Data System©) integrating the latest information from across the United States. 

We have very strong partnerships with federal agencies (e.g., FDA, CDC, etc.), non-profits, and private industry supporting national surveillance, public health initiatives, and poisoning prevention & education campaigns. Poison Centers handle more than 2 million cases annually and are on the front lines of responding to emerging public health threats, such as opioids and COVID-19. 

Position Description

  1. Responsible for identifying and executing federal government affairs strategy for the Association. 
  2. Represent the Association before Members of Congress and their staffs, as well as the Executive Branch. 
  3. Oversee the federal appropriations process for the Poison Center grant program. 
  4. Oversee program reauthorization. 
  5. Monitor federal policy and regulatory action to determine where steps may be needed to advance the mission. 
  6. Respond to inquiries from Capitol Hill and the Executive Branch. 
  7. Manage relationships with outside lobbyists. 
  8. Lead the Association’s Government Affairs Committee. 
  9. Run Hill Day for the Association. 

Qualifications

The ideal candidate should have: 

  • A minimum of a bachelor’s degree or higher. 
  • A minimum of 7 years of relevant experience. 
  • Special consideration will be given for candidates with experience in the House, Senate or Executive Branch. 
  • A thorough understanding of the federal appropriations process. 
  • Expertise in working with a variety of stakeholders including elected officials, association members and/or board members. 
  • Exceptional writing and communication skills. 
  • Ability to manage multiple projects effectively as well as meet deadlines. 

