National Director of Government Affairs
Type: Full-Time, Salaried
Location: Arlington, VA (new offices with a hybrid work schedule)
Compensation: Commensurate with experience
Closing Date: Applications will be accepted until position is filled
Start Date: Second Quarter of 2023
To apply for this position: Please submit the following items to employment3@poisoncenters.org
1) A cover letter describing how your skills and experience are a good fit for this position
2) Resume
3) Writing Sample
Summary:
This is an opportunity to work for a national organization that integrates the critical healthcare services and public health surveillance for the U.S. Poison Centers. We are looking for a collaborative, highly organized, proactive professional with experience and knowledge of the federal legislative process as well as experience building coalitions. You will join a group of highly skilled professionals focused on advancing public health in a collaborative and supportive work environment.
Our Organization:
America’s Poison Centers is a national health care organization representing the nation’s fifty-five Poison Centers. Through the national Poison Help line (1-800-222-1222) and website, PoisonHelp.org, we provide the nation with 24/7/365 expert clinical advice at no cost. America’s Poison Centers maintains the nation’s only near real-time poison data surveillance system (National Poison Data System©) integrating the latest information from across the United States.
We have very strong partnerships with federal agencies (e.g., FDA, CDC, etc.), non-profits, and private industry supporting national surveillance, public health initiatives, and poisoning prevention & education campaigns. Poison Centers handle more than 2 million cases annually and are on the front lines of responding to emerging public health threats, such as opioids and COVID-19.
Position Description:
- Responsible for identifying and executing federal government affairs strategy for the Association.
- Represent the Association before Members of Congress and their staffs, as well as the Executive Branch.
- Oversee the federal appropriations process for the Poison Center grant program.
- Oversee program reauthorization.
- Monitor federal policy and regulatory action to determine where steps may be needed to advance the mission.
- Respond to inquiries from Capitol Hill and the Executive Branch.
- Manage relationships with outside lobbyists.
- Lead the Association’s Government Affairs Committee.
- Run Hill Day for the Association.
Qualifications:
The ideal candidate should have:
- A minimum of a bachelor’s degree or higher.
- A minimum of 7 years of relevant experience.
- Special consideration will be given for candidates with experience in the House, Senate or Executive Branch.
- A thorough understanding of the federal appropriations process.
- Expertise in working with a variety of stakeholders including elected officials, association members and/or board members.
- Exceptional writing and communication skills.
- Ability to manage multiple projects effectively as well as meet deadlines.