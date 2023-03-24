The Assistant Congressional Liaison reports to the Assistant to the Board responsible for the Congressional Liaison Office (CLO) and works closely with all personnel within the CLO. The CLO facilitates effective communication between the Board and Congress and maintains effective communication with other government agencies. Under the direction of the Assistant to the Board, the position handles a range of responsibilities on legislative issues relating to the Federal Reserve System, including bank supervision and regulation, financial institutions, monetary policy, payment systems, financial stability, consumer and community affairs, and economic matters.

Principal duties and responsibilities may include, but are not limited to:

Supports the general operating functions of the CLO.

Responds to congressional requests for information.

Monitors, tracks, and analyzes congressional developments. Covers hearings, mark-up sessions, and other congressional developments and prepares briefing memoranda to the Board dealing with the introduction of legislation, congressional hearings, committee mark-up sessions, and other actions by the Congress.

Assists in the preparation of congressional briefings, meetings, and hearings. Briefs Board members in preparation for testimony at congressional hearings and accompanies members of the Board to congressional hearings, edits hearing transcripts, and assists in the drafting and review of responses to follow-up questions from hearings.

Participates in Board meetings relating to legislative matters. Prepares memoranda for the Board and keeps Board members and staff abreast of legislative developments.

Coordinates review of legislation of interest to the Board and advises congressional staff on views of the Board.

Reviews incoming and outgoing correspondence involving the Congress, including appropriateness of lead assignments, levels of approval, adequacy of substantive responses, and the timeliness of action to be taken.

Works closely with Public Affairs staff to reviews reports and publications prior to public dissemination.

Assists in the oversight of CLO interns.

Position Requirements

At all grade levels, the position requires strong analytical skills and an ability to work effectively with all levels of Board management and staff; comprehensive knowledge of the functions and operations of the Federal Reserve System and the Board’s divisions; management of highly sensitive and critical documents and project workflow; strong written and oral communication skills, and a demonstrable understanding of congressional processes and oversight.

At the FR 26 grade, requires excellent oral and written communications skills, typically acquired by completion of a Master’s degree in law, economics, political science, or the equivalent. Also requires at least five years of responsible, related work experience as a legislative assistant or equivalent job. The position requires a thorough knowledge and understanding of the responsibilities of the Board and of the functions of the Federal Reserve System.

At the FR 27 grade, requires excellent oral and written communications skills, typically acquired by completion of a Master’s degree in law, economics, political science, or the equivalent. Also requires at least six years of responsible, related work experience as a legislative assistant or equivalent job. The position requires a thorough knowledge and understanding of the responsibilities of the Board and of the functions of the Federal Reserve System.

At the FR 28 grade, requires excellent oral and written communications skills, typically acquired by completion of a Master’s degree in law, economics, political science, or the equivalent. Also requires at least seven years of responsible, related work experience as a legislative assistant or equivalent job. A familiarity with the procedures of Congress is essential. The position requires a thorough knowledge and understanding of the responsibilities of the Board and of the functions of the Federal Reserve System. Advanced knowledge of banking laws and regulations, and/or economics is highly desirable.

Required Application Documents- please submit the following attachments with your application:

Resume

Cover Letter

Writing sample

Notes:

This is a 5-year term position – expected to be converted into a regular position.

The interview process may include a writing exercise.

This position will require an on-site presence in Washington, DC.

Interested applicants can complete apply online and submit the required documents through the careers site using the following link: https://frbog.taleo.net/careersection/1/jobdetail.ftl?lang=en&job=23569