Northeastern University is looking for a highly skilled individual with robust experience in managing media relations across top-tier news organizations. He/she/they should have a proven track record of strategic and proactive ways to successfully engage members of the press, and manage the development of complex stories from idea to high-profile earned placements.

Reporting to the Vice President for Communications, the Director of Global Media Relations has experience in promoting knowledge brands, including but not limited to the non-profit sector. The ideal candidate is curious in their quest for great story ideas; committed to Northeastern’s brand essence and messaging priorities; skilled at building and maintaining relationships with the press; disciplined in their command of the facts; and relentless in their pursuit of landing positive stories in top-tier publications. He/she/they can work in the context of high expectations and is able to set and meet ambitious and measurable goals. He/she/they will also play a key role in managing crisis and opportunity.

The Director of Global Media Relations oversees a team of talented media relations professionals with responsibilities to manage incoming and proactive opportunities in media markets around the world, particularly in strategic locations within Northeastern’s global university system. He/she/they have a strong understanding of global media markets both within the US and abroad.

The Director of Global Media Relations is a strategic communicator, a versatile, curious and creative thinker, a superb and succinct writer, a great manager of projects and people, and a voracious consumer of news. He/she/they must have an impeccable sense of what is newsworthy and can successfully communicate complex ideas to various audiences, particularly to members of the press and university leaders.

The Director of Global Media Relations is a key member of the External Affairs team and works closely with its senior leadership. He/she/they also collaborate with key members of the university across divisions and locations.

The position is based on the Boston campus and is fully in-person. After-hours work, including weekends and holidays, is routinely required.

• Minimum of 6-8 years of experience in working with the press across top-tier publications, including those not based in the US.

• Experience working in fast-paced and strategic communications operations that prioritizes earned press.

• Strong track record in working with reporters and managing complex stories that are on message and promote the organization through top-tier earned placements targeting key stakeholders.

• Great commend of facts and data to communicate important messages.

• The ability to stay calm and focused in a crisis situation.

• Energetic, positive attitude.

• Exemplary work ethic and attention to detail.

• Experience in managing people in a fast-paced and goal-oriented organization.

• Great sense of humor.

• Experience in higher education is not needed, nor is it desired.

Marketing and Communications

Northeastern University considers factors such as candidate work experience, education and skills when extending an offer.

Northeastern has a comprehensive benefits package for benefit eligible employees. This includes medical, vision, dental, paid time off, tuition assistance, wellness & life, retirement- as well as commuting & transportation. Visit https://hr.northeastern.edu/benefits/ for more information.

Northeastern University is an equal opportunity employer, seeking to recruit and support a broadly diverse community of faculty and staff. Northeastern values and celebrates diversity in all its forms and strives to foster an inclusive culture built on respect that affirms inter-group relations and builds cohesion.

All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, age, sex, sexual orientation, disability status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.

To learn more about Northeastern University’s commitment and support of diversity and inclusion, please see https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.northeastern.edu%2Fdiversity&data=02%7C01%7C%7C056469d7f6cf47552eee08d61f0c7f65%7Ca8eec281aaa34daeac9b9a398b9215e7%7C0%7C0%7C636730535857378803&sdata=KIi0gAqGY5SPmeHUb21vdPtLQAysu3YBVHfaichuP%2Bg%3D&reserved=0.

