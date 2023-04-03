Chief Executive Officer – Foundation for America’s Public Lands

The Foundation for America’s Public Lands seeks to recruit its inaugural Chief Executive Officer.

About the Foundation for America’s Public Lands

On May 5, 2017, Congress authorized the creation of the Foundation for America’s Public Lands (Foundation) to address the following overarching goals:

To encourage, accept, and administer private gifts of money, real and personal property; and in-kind services for the benefit of, or in connection with the activities and services of, the Bureau of Land Management.



To conduct activities, campaigns, and programs that advance the purposes for which public land is managed.



To carry out and encourage educational, technical, scientific, and other assistance or activities that support the mission of the BLM.



To assist BLM with challenges that could be better addressed with the support of a foundation, including reclamation and conservation activities, activities relating to wild free roaming horses and burros, and the stewardship of cultural and archaeological treasures on public land.

BLM manages more surface land (one-tenth of America’s land base) and more subsurface mineral estate than any other government agency in the United States. BLM also works with other Federal agencies to fight wildland fires that threaten public safety, ecosystems, animal and plant habitat, and recreation areas. BLM, working in cooperation with stakeholders and partners is committed to fulfilling its multiple-use and sustained yield mission.

The Foundation is the official charitable partner of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and works together with the BLM to support its mission. The Foundation is at a critical juncture as they build its leadership, craft strategic priorities, and design programming priority campaigns.

Together with BLM, the Foundation can inspire people to care for our lands and build greater awareness and affinity for public lands. The Foundation’s Board established the following focus areas to guide its initial grantmaking and programmatic work:

Access: Provide equitable access to our public lands to ensure all people can connect, enjoy, and benefit from all they have to offer.

Stewardship: Generate resources and cultivate partnerships to protect the resiliency of public lands for future generations.

Awareness: Educate people about the value of public lands, celebrate the contributions of land managers, and inspire everyone to experience wonder.

About the Position:

As the inaugural CEO, this person will advance the current slate of strategic campaign priorities, build a team of professional staff, and deepen the partnership and alignment with BLM. Equally important, the CEO will work with the Board in support of its critical governance role and serve as a thoughtful spokesperson for public lands. The CEO will be a person who has a keen desire to develop sustainable and dynamic partnerships with other nonprofits, corporations, foundations, public policy leaders and individual donors.

The CEO will be a forward-looking person, seeking opportunities to advance the vision and mission of BLM. The CEO will be an intellectually agile and personally engaging individual.

The broad objectives for the CEO are as follows:

To provide leadership in recruiting and building a professional team to implement the Foundation’s vision, mission, and strategic priorities.

To continue development of a robust operating infrastructure.

To support the development of a vibrant future by continuing to cultivate, expand and make the best use of the Foundation’s Board, staff, and partners.



To continue to expand the financial base of the Foundation, pursuing private sector, philanthropic and government funding for the Foundation.

To serve as a valuable and strategic partner to BLM, federal and state agencies, and critical public and public partners.



Professional Qualifications and Personal Attributes:

The CEO should ideally possess the following professional qualifications and personal attributes:

Professional Qualifications:

A capacity to lead, inspire and mobilize people — particularly leaders and other supporters — in advancing the vision of a national grantmaking enterprise.

A management style that is goal oriented, but flexible; that respects the capabilities and independence of volunteers and staff alike but provides them with a clear sense of direction.

Demonstrated experience in developing and administering a comprehensive fundraising program including individual donors, corporate and foundation solicitation, and other revenue generating programs.

Experience building effective networks, partnerships, and/or coalitions.

The highest level of personal and professional integrity and quality standards.

Strong work ethic and willingness to travel extensively.

Personal Attributes:

Passionate commitment to the values and mission of BLM and a demonstrated conservation ethic.

Ability to inspire trust, lead and facilitate with strong interpersonal skills and move from ideas to action.

A team builder and an individual committed to collaboration, and volunteerism.

A superb professional and personal presence.

Ability to think strategically, tactically, and creatively.

Visionary, articulate, and diplomatic.

Compensation

Compensation for the CEO includes a base salary and a financial package to cover health and other employee benefits.

How to Recommend or Apply

Please send your recommendations and/or your resume to: Daniel Sherman, President, Explore Company at resumes@explorecompany.com. Refer to Foundation/CEO in the subject line. No phone inquiries please.

The Foundation for America’s Public Lands is an equal opportunity employer and seeks a diverse pool of candidates in this search. Diversity is an asset essential to accomplishing their work. They value differences in age, color, disability, ethnicity, family or marital status, gender identity or expression, language, national origin, physical and mental ability, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, veteran status, and other characteristics that make employees unique.

All correspondence will remain confidential.