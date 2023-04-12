Overview

AIR is currently seeking a Senior Manager, Federal Relations to join our Public Policy Team. The Senior Manager, Federal Relations will support the public policy team in developing and managing AIR’s relationships with strategic partners on Capitol Hill, and with Federal agencies, as AIR seeks to build a reputation as a trusted and reliable source of non-partisan, equity-focused research in the areas of education, health, international development, justice, and workforce development.

The Senior Manager, Federal Relations will serve as an integral part of the public policy team, helping to manage strategic internal, and external relationships; shaping and communicating evidence-based information in support of public policymaking; and implementing strategies to influence stakeholders. This role will report to the Senior Director for Public Policy in AIR’s Office of Communications & Public Affairs.

This position will primarily be located out of AIR’s Arlington, VA or Rockville, MD office with the option to telework.

About AIR:

Established in 1946, with headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, AIR is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit institution that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance to solve some of the most urgent challenges in the U.S. and around the world. We advance evidence in the areas of education, health, the workforce, human services, and international development to create a better, more equitable world.

AIR’s commitment to diversity goes beyond legal compliance to its full integration in our strategy, operations, and work environment. At AIR, we define diversity broadly, considering everyone’s unique life and community experiences. We believe that embracing diverse perspectives, abilities/disabilities, racial/ethnic and cultural backgrounds, styles, ages, genders, gender identities and expressions, education backgrounds, and life stories drives innovation and employee engagement. Learn more about AIR’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Strategy and hear from our staff by clicking here.

Responsibilities

Essential job functions include but are not limited to:

Serve as the Public Policy Team information hub Maintain timely and thorough understanding and awareness of policy issues and developments across key policy areas to ensure regular transfer of that knowledge to senior staff. Monitor and analyze key legislation and policies, share intelligence with senior staff, and develop internal policy resources. Track Policy team, and AIR-wide, outreach activities.

Support Public Policy Team leadership to manage strategic activities Manage memberships with strategic partners, share intelligence, create opportunities to showcase AIR efforts, and coordinate staff activities. Participate in relevant membership organizations and coalitions, share intelligence, and create opportunities to showcase AIR efforts.

Conduct outreach activities Lead AIR Federal relations functions and work with the public policy team to formulate and implement a comprehensive outreach strategy that helps fulfill AIR’s vision to inform evidence-based decision-making across key policy areas. Organize outreach to Congressional offices, the Administration, and Federal agency staff. Organize and attend briefings and events on Capitol Hill and other venues. Develop and distribute external materials and resources to policy audiences and influencers. Duties, responsibilities, and activities may change, or new ones may be assigned at any time based on institutional needs.



Qualifications

Education, Knowledge, and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree with at least eight years related experience or Master’s degree.

Master’s degree. At least four years of Capitol Hill legislative experience.

Demonstrated experience in managing staff.

Familiarity with nonprofit organizations.

Background in Education, Health, Foreign Affairs, Justice, or Workforce Policies is a plus but not required.

Skills:

Strong interest in legislative and public policymaking processes.

Ability to synthesize technical information and present it clearly, concisely, and compellingly.

Effective communicator with the ability to work with individuals at all levels and from diverse backgrounds.

Demonstrated ability to work well independently, and as a member of a team, while prioritizing multiple objectives to meet project deadlines.

Demonstrated research, analytical, strategic thinking, project management, and problem-solving skills.

Strong interpersonal skills with demonstrated experience cultivating and sustaining trusted relationships.

Proficiency in Microsoft 365/office suite.

Disclosures:

Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the U.S. on a full-time basis. Employment-based visa sponsorship (including H-1B sponsorship) is not available for this position. Depending on project work, qualified candidates may need to meet certain residency requirements.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without discrimination on the basis of age, race, color, religion, sex, gender, gender identity/expression, sexual orientation, national origin, protected veteran status, or disability.

AIR adheres to strict child safeguarding principles. All selected candidates will be expected to adhere to these standards and principles and will therefore undergo rigorous reference and background checks.

AIR’s Total Rewards Program, is designed to reward our staff competitively and motivate them to achieve our critical mission. This position offers an anticipated annual salary of $120,000 – $148,000. Salary offers are made based on internal equity within the institution and external equity with competitive markets. Please note this is the annual salary range for candidates that are based in the United States.

AIR maintains a drug-free work environment.

American Institutes for Research is an equal employment opportunity/affirmative action employer committed to excellence through diversity. Minorities, women, individuals with disabilities and veterans are encouraged to apply.

American Institutes for Research’s commitment to Diversity goes beyond legal compliance to its full integration in our strategy, operations and work environment. Diversity is valued and Inclusion is reflected in all efforts to recruit, develop, and engage the diverse staff needed to accomplish our mission.

ACCESSIBILITY NOTICE: If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the employment process due to a physical or mental disability, please send an email to Taliba Boone at tboone@air.org or call 202.403.5000.

