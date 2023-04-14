LOBBYIST – The National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions

The National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU) seeks a lobbyist to assist in the development, implementation, and execution of the legislative policies of the Association. This position, which is part of a six-member team, lobbies Congress on behalf of the Association and reports directly to the Vice President of Legislative Affairs.

Who we are:

NAFCU is helping credit unions unlock their potential by helping them grow through best-in-class advocacy, compliance assistance, and education. Everything we do is designed to help credit unions increase their ability to serve America’s main streets – we believe credit unions are the best financial services option for the American consumer, and we want them to win.

Growing also is key where our employees are concerned. Within our 70+ person staff, we look to support each other to be creative and curious. Extreme member service is what we provide our credit unions, but it’s also what we provide one another so we can meet our individual and Association goals in the short- and long-term. We want to work in the company of a diverse, inclusive group of people who treat their colleagues with respect and warmth.

Who you are:

You have an interest in the legislative and political process, as well as an interest in credit unions and what they offer to the community. You are a self-starter with strong verbal and written communication and organizational skills, who enjoys a challenge. You can think on your feet and like to solve problems. You have strong people skills. You are technologically savvy. You have the ability to independently prioritize a varied workload, balance multiple tasks and projects without missing deadlines, and work efficiently while generating high-quality work product. You thrive in a collaborative, team-oriented environment and take pride in helping others. You hold yourself and others to a high standard.

What you’ll do:

• Establish and maintain relations with members of Congress, Congressional Committees, and their staffs in order to assure that the interests and concerns of NAFCU members are considered, understood, and acted upon appropriately by Congress.

Monitor federal legislation, Congressional activities, the legislative initiatives of competing organizations, and other activities that have an impact upon federally insured credit unions and the financial institutions system.

Engage in legislative research and develop pertinent background information and materials that contribute to a better understanding of the issues that impact NAFCU’s members and financial institutions generally.

Assist in the formulation of Association positions on various issues by surveying members and conducting research into alternative approaches.

Develop and prepare witness statements, position papers, research reports, and correspondence with Congress, the Administration, and members for management and Board approval.

Serve as a spokesperson on Association positions and maintain relationships with members of Congress, Congressional staff members, and individuals serving in similar capacities in other trade associations that are concerned with developing and affecting the nation’s financial institutions.

Assist with the annual Congressional Caucus, including planning the schedule, obtaining speakers, organizing the Congressional reception, and assisting NAFCU members in lobbying Members of Congress.

Represent NAFCU at political fundraising functions and other political activities, help host fundraisers for Members of Congress, and assist as needed with the NAFCU/PAC.

Speak before various audiences and write articles regarding legislative issues affecting federally-insured credit unions.

Respond to inquiries from Association members regarding the status and effect of various legislative initiatives.

Position Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree required. A graduate degree in law, political science, or business is a plus.

A superior understanding of Congressional operations derived from a minimum of 2 – 5 years’ experience on Capitol Hill, or Hill experience combined with lobbying experience through a firm, a trade association, or the Federal Legislative Liaison Office of a financial institution regulator.

Superior interpersonal, verbal, written, and analytical skills.

Strong organizational skills, accuracy in all assignments, and a professional approach.

Ability to take the initiative in tasks with minimal supervision

Ties to Financial Services/Banking/Tax/Commerce or Small Business offices, a plus.

Senate experience and contacts, a plus.

Must reside locally – because the role requires time on the Hill working with members of Congress, no geographically remote candidates will be considered.