Data Analyst – brilliant corners

brilliant corners is a nationally and internationally recognized polling firm that was instrumental in twice electing Barack Obama to the White House. Our work in understanding the new electorate leading up to the historic 2008 election enabled the campaign to activate an entirely new set of voters, and in 2012 we continued to defy conventional wisdom by showing a path to reengagement particularly for minority and youth voters nationwide.

brilliant corners operates as a boutique polling firm specializing in strategies for targeting and constructing alliances with specific audiences that include youth and culturally diverse and emerging markets. In today’s swiftly evolving environments we offer our clients continuous consultation using a more agile hands-on service model that enables the brilliant corners team to assist our clients in forging new pathways through difficult terrain in the political, policy, opinion and market research arenas.

brilliant corners is hiring a data analyst to help expand our mission to empower progressive movements using data. As an analyst, you’ll write survey questions, crunch numbers, analyze results, and craft presentation materials to help make sure our clients have the best information possible. Will consider junior or senior positions with pay commensurate with experience and expected responsibilities.



Candidates will have a passion for progressive political causes, an interest in political polling and issue research, and at least a basic understanding of statistics and how to turn data into insights. This job requires strong written, operational, organizational and communicative skills as well as an ability to juggle multiple projects at a time and meet deadlines. Experience with polling/survey or market research and/or qualitative focus group research is preferred.



This is a full-time position that allows for some remote possibilities, though candidates who are in the DC area will be preferred.

To apply, please email your resume to daniel@brilliant-corners.com.