Senior Director, Federal Climate Policy and Subnational Programs – 23125, WWF

Company Name: WWF Washington, DC

Position Title: Senior Director, Federal Climate Policy and Subnational Programs – 23125

Location: Washington, Dist. Columbia, 20037 United States

Contact Person: Marcene Mitchell

Major Function

World Wildlife Fund (WWF), one of the world’s leading environmental and conservation organizations, seeks a Senior Director, Federal Climate Policy and Subnational Programs. The Senior Director will lead the development and execution of WWF-US strategies for federal and sub-national action on climate policy, coalition building and communication. This position manages teams who work to influence the Federal Government on domestic and international climate finance as well as subnational engagement to support the U.S. energy transition. The Senior Director works in coordination with the Policy and Government Affairs team (PGA), Communication and Activism teams, and as a member of the Climate Management team.





Federal Policy Engagement: Oversee WWF climate policy priorities and positions in collaboration with the PGA team. Develop and execute implementation plans for the Inflation Reduction Act, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the CHIPs and Science Act and other Federal legislation and regulations in partnership with federal agencies and the White House Oversees Federal and subnational coordination to support climate action. Responsible for managing and building relationships with key Federal staff working on the climate agenda.

International Climate Finance: Act as a senior advisor partnering with the PGA team to develop policy positions on increasing the flow of Climate finance to developing countries and vulnerable nation-states. Leads WWF- US’ participation in international climate fora such as the UN Conference of the Parties (COP) and ensures positions are advanced at key international convenings (i.e. G20, G7, Davos, etc.) as part of the WWF Network.

America is All In (All In) and Subnational Engagement: Serve as WWF’s strategic advisor and lead representative in the All-In partnership, the successor coalition to We Are Still In. The goal of All In is to build stronger engagement by subnational and non-state actors to influence regional, federal, and international climate policy and to implement climate programs in their jurisdictions. Supervise the execution of WWF’s responsibilities in the coalition and collaborate and communicate with high-level partnership counterparts. Lead the WWF All In team by providing strategic guidance and team management.

External Representation and Fundraising Represents WWF in external engagements with governments, civil society organizations, businesses, cities, and other non-state actors to advance WWF climate policy strategy; communicates with the US and global media. In partnership with the WWF US Development team, PGA, and the Sr. Vice President, Climate, the Senior Director develops and implements fundraising strategies, identifies funding opportunities, cultivates donors, prepares funding proposals and reports to donors.

WWF Network Engagement Engage the WWF Global Climate and Energy Practice (CEP) to advance WWF’s global climate mitigation and adaptation strategy, including the development of coordinated international policy positions. Lead major initiatives in international climate fora, and support CEP’s advancement of Alliances for Climate Action (of which America Is All In is a member coalition).





12 years’ relevant experience in environmental or climate policy and familiarity with government, private sector and civil society actors and institutions working on climate and energy issues. Experience in Federal or subnational government a plus.

An advanced degree in environmental, natural, or social sciences or policy.

Knowledge of US government climate legislation and regulations.

Familiarity with business, subnational and non-governmental organizations active in the energy transition in the US and abroad.

Strong program management skills including program design, people management, monitoring, and evaluation.

Experience in coalition building and public engagement.

Ability to identify and evaluate appropriate strategies for WWF at national and subnational levels, considering scientific, political, and social ramifications.

Able to accurately plan, schedule and budget programs.

Excellent oral and written skills. Communicates clearly and concisely.

A problem-solving and positive attitude, including a strong level of emotional intelligence.

Strong stakeholder and partner relationship management skills.

Committed to building and strengthening a culture of inclusion within and across teams.

Identifies and aligns with WWF’s core values: Courage, Integrity, Respect, and Collaboration: Demonstrates courage by speaking up even when it is difficult, or unpopular. Builds trust with colleagues by acting with integrity, owning mistakes, and holding oneself accountable. Welcomes other points of view and ideas, recognizing and embracing different and contrary perspectives with kindness, curiosity, and encouragement. Makes conscious efforts to promote cooperative practices, behaviors, and ways of working across many groups and individuals.



WWF is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy workplace and requires all US-based staff to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. WWF will consider requests for accommodation from the vaccine requirement based on disability, medical contraindication, sincerely held religious belief, or any other category protected by federal, state, or local law.

To Apply:

Submit cover letter and resume through our Careers Page , Requisition #23125

Due to the high volume of applications we are not able to respond to inquiries via phone

As an EOE/AA employer, WWF will not discriminate in its employment practices due to an applicant’s race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, marital status, genetic information, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, or protected Veteran status. WWF values diversity and inclusion and welcomes diverse candidates to apply.

Apply Here: https://www.click2apply.net/JKE8EKCQB65dYSQakidmza





