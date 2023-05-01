SENIOR LOBBYIST/GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL – NMHC

ABOUT THE NATIONAL MULTIFAMILY HOUSING COUNCIL

Based in Washington, D.C., the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) is the leadership of the apartment industry. We bring together the prominent owners, managers and developers who help create thriving communities by providing apartment homes for 40 million Americans, contributing $3.4 trillion annually to the economy. NMHC provides a forum for insight, advocacy and action that enables both members and the communities they help build to thrive.

POSITION SUMMARY

Advance NMHC Federal Legislative, Regulatory, and Political Agenda. Identify and foster key relationships with democrat Members of Congress and Administration officials important to NMHC advocacy priorities. Position will be based in Washington, DC.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Duties include, but are not limited to:

Responsible for identifying federal legislative and regulatory issues important to the multifamily industry including Finance and Capital Markets, GSEs and Housing Finance Reform, and HUD programs such as FHA Multifamily financial services, Section 8, Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD), and other matters as needed.

Work to strengthen relationships with the regulatory agencies – including HUD, Treasury, FHFA, CFPB, and FTC, etc. to ensure NMHC always has a seat at the table.

Lead NMHC advocacy activities before Congress and the Administration for assigned issue areas and assist with advocacy efforts on additional issues as needed.

Determine specific positions and advocacy strategies on legislative and regulatory issues on NMHC priorities in concert with NMHC GA staff and membership.

Monitor the legislative and regulatory landscape for assigned issue areas and identify challenges and opportunities critical to the multifamily industry.

Lead and actively participate in industry coalitions to advance advocacy goals.

Prepare and collaborate on position statements, testimony, and other written materials for submission to legislative and regulatory bodies as needed.

Attend political events and assist in the implementation of NMHCPAC strategy and operation.

Develop opportunities/programs that facilitate NMHC membership interaction with Members of Congress and Administration

Educate NMHC members on advocacy, legislative and regulatory priorities through webinars, industry guidance, NMHC newsletter and trade press articles and commentary.

Respond to various membership requests relating to assigned issues.

Assist with identifying speakers and developing content for NMHC conferences and meetings.

Actively collaborate with NMHC government affairs team and other NMHC departments to carry out NMHC strategic goals and specific objectives.

Perform other duties as necessary.

QUALIFICATIONS

Ability to manage multiple priorities in a timely and efficient and organized manner.

Strong knowledge of the federal legislative and regulatory process.

Strong relationships with Administration officials, members of Congress and congressional staff required.

Demonstrated level of maturity in handling identified issues, anticipating new issues, resolving conflicts, and representing the best interests of an organization.

Strong verbal and written communications skills including ability to address government officials, industry organizations, NMHC membership and internal colleagues.

Excellent time management, presentation, and organizational skills.

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to be an excellent collaborator as well as work independently with minimal supervision.

Minimum of 7+ years of experience in legislative and regulatory advocacy with preferred emphasis on housing or real estate related and business operations issues.

Experience on Capitol Hill, in the Executive Branch or in other lobbying/advocacy roles at the Federal level required.

B.A. or B.S. required.

Proficient skills with MS Office applications.

REPORTS TO

This position reports directly to NMHC’s Senior Vice President of Government Affairs.

SALARY

NMHC offers a flexible professional work environment with a competitive salary, benefits, and title commensurate with experience.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS

To apply for this position, please submit the following materials:

Cover Letter

Resume

Send materials electronically to hr@nmhc.org.

Please use the following subject line when submitting materials: Vice President of Government Affairs – [Your Last Name]

Only email applications will be accepted. No phone calls please. You will be contacted only if selected for an interview.

The National Multifamily Housing Council is an equal opportunity employer