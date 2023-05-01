Chief Programs Officer – LAHSA

Department: Executive

Salary: $156,782.41 – $235,173.62

Appointments are typically made between the minimum and the midpoint of the range, depending on qualifications.

Chief Programs Officer

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) seeks motivated professionals who want to use their talents and skills to make a difference. Our 750+ FTE staff are adaptive problem solvers and passionate about enriching people’s lives. If you are mission-driven, dedicated to superior service and support, and can diligently work independently and in a collaborative environment, join our team. LAHSA is leading the fight to end homelessness in LA County. Here, not only would your work have a real impact on the community, but we also offer a comprehensive and competitive benefits package.

Created in 1993, LAHSA is a joint powers authority of the city and county of Los Angeles. As the lead agency in the HUD-funded Los Angeles Continuum of Care, we coordinate and manage over $800 million annually in federal, state, county, and city funds for programs providing shelter, housing, and services to people experiencing homelessness.

The Chief Program Officer (CPO) will position LAHSA to hold and refine the homeless rehousing system vision, oversee system-wide strategy deployment, and enhance internal and external accountability through management of system-wide planning and performance functions.

Responsibilities:

Reporting to the CEO of LAHSA, the CPO will lead all programmatic operations and will have the following responsibilities:

Lead LAHSA’s programmatic operations, which includes:

Deliverables to optimize the LA region’s homeless system performance and $700 million in City, County and Federal funding commitments

Supervision of the organization’s performance management process

Manage LAHSA’s programmatic directors overseeing the following departments:

Access and Engagement, Interim Housing, Permanent Housing, Funding and Allocations, Systems & Planning, Data Management, and Information Technology

Identify programmatic opportunities and priorities:

Coordinate program development with the LAHSA Commission, federal, State, County and City partners, community providers and people with lived experience

Analyze service performance on the program, community, and system level

Utilize service delivery outcomes and data to drive program development

Incorporate program/policy work into funder agreements, procurement, and contracting processes.

Ensure programmatic strategic alignment throughout all organizational levels

Key Qualifications:

As a prerequisite, the successful candidate must believe in the core values of LAHSA and be driven by the mission. The candidate should demonstrate a passion for breaking new ground to lead social change. Beyond that, we are seeking a candidate that has proven management experience within a complex organization and a demonstrated ability to lead and build the competencies of a motivated and diverse team.

The successful candidate will have management experience within a large public sector, or non-profit organization. Additional requirements are:

Results-driven – history of exceeding goals and a value-added orientation

Strategic Vision and Agility – ability to think strategically, anticipate future consequences and trends, and incorporate within the organizational plan

Capacity Building – skilled in effectively building staff capacity and developing a forward-thinking workforce

Leadership, Organization, and Large-Scale Management – experience leading a large diverse team with exceptional capacity for managing people to success

Knowledge of systems and programs that impact the homeless continuum of care, funding sources, regulations, requirements, and procedures

Ability to think creatively, strategically, and collaboratively to solve complex problems

Ability to enforce fair and equitable processes, decisions, and determinations in compliance with Federal, state and local funding laws, rules, and regulations

Training and Experience:

Solid professional experience and educational background.

Undergraduate degree preferred; MPA, MPP, MSW, MBA or similar advanced degree highly desired.

Any combination of extensive and applicable work experience and educational credentials performing the above duties successfully.

Compensation:

This is an excellent opportunity for a highly motivated professional to assume a pivotal role in the evolution of a fast-growing, highly respected organization. We are seeking an individual of outstanding quality with a distinguished track record. LAHSA is prepared to offer a very attractive compensation package, including a competitive base salary as well as health/dental, 401A pension and 457 deferred compensation plans, and vacation benefits.

To Apply, please go to www.lahsa.org/jobs