VP, Government Relations

The National Park Foundation is currently recruiting for a Vice President to lead, direct, and manage the Foundation’s government affairs portfolio ensuring the National Park Foundation is seen by the Executive Branch and Congress as a trusted voice and vital organization that leverages Federal dollars urgently needed to protect and enhance national parks. This position, located in Washington, DC, drives and executes strategies to engage and educate members of Congress, the White House, and their staff about the importance and impact of the National Park Foundation, Foundation-related legislative initiatives and annual appropriations. Reporting directly to the Chief External Affairs Officer, overseeing one staff member, and working with a group of highly accomplished outside consultants, this position not only works collaboratively with the National Park Service, National Park Foundation’s CEO, and other key executives, it will also support and build the capacity of the park partner community in order to leverage our collective voices for the greatest impact. This position requires a bi-partisan approach and works collaboratively with every Administration to advance the mission of the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation. This is an exciting opportunity for the successful candidate to drive both legislative success and visibility for the National Park Foundation on Capitol Hill and make a significant impact on behalf of our national parks.

WORKING AT NPF

In 1872 America did something unprecedented; it set aside more than one million acres of wilderness for the benefit and enjoyment of the people. For more than 100 years, citizen involvement and private philanthropy have helped to improve, preserve, and protect America’s national parks. Since it was established by Congress in 1967, NPF has sustained this legacy of private philanthropy to ensure America’s national parks thrive for future generations.

As the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, the National Park Foundation’s mission is to protect and enhance our national parks while deepening people’s connection to, and love for, them. NPF works in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community, as well as generous philanthropists, dedicated corporate partners, and committed supporters in Congress to tackle the urgent and critical issues facing national parks today. At the National Park Foundation, we believe it will take all of us, working together, to ensure national parks endure for generations to come. Learn more about us at www.nationalparks.org.

RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES

In partnership with Executive Leadership, devise and implement a comprehensive government relations strategy and program for the Foundation that aligns with, and advances, the Foundation’s strategic goals;

Continually educate Members of Congress and their staff on the programmatic priorities of the Foundation, engaging and connecting them to the Foundation’s impact on national parks while leveraging a variety of strategic touchpoints;

Proactively engage with a wide variety of park community stakeholders helping to build government relations expertise in order to galvanize and strengthen the collective voice of this community on the Hill.

Lead the growth and execution of NPF’s annual Hill Day;

In partnership with the President & CEO, serve as a key government relations spokesperson for the Foundation;

Engage NPF board and national council members to advance goals;

Manage and work within a set budget;

Leverage in-depth knowledge of Congress and cabinet level agencies, especially the Department of the Interior and the National Park Service;

Independently and routinely interface with key political leaders and stakeholders who can impact the outcome of relevant legislative efforts;

Proactively and collaboratively engage with the Foundation’s CEO, office of the president, and other departments to ensure alignment of work;

Manage and leverage the efforts of outside government affairs counsel as well as other agencies and vendors; negotiate and manage contracts.

Lead and develop a best-in-class team while productively managing multiple consultants;

Serve as a willing and participating member of a team of professionals in pursuit of a common set of goals.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE VP, GOVERNMENT RELATIONS, INCLUDE

Expert understanding of the U.S. Congress and familiarity with Cabinet-level agencies, especially the Department of The Interior and the National Park Service;

Knowledge of lobbying laws and willingness to register as a lobbyist;

Hard-working, detail-oriented, collaborative, and service-minded;

Excellent interpersonal skills and political astuteness;

Ability to present and communicate effectively and persuasively (verbally and in writing) on behalf of the Foundation;

Capacity to use discretion, exercise good judgment, tact, diplomacy and maintain strict confidentiality;

Ability to travel, as required;

Belief in the mission of both The National Park Foundation and The National Park Service.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE, SKILLS, AND COMPETENCIES

College degree (B.A., B.S.) required.

At least 10 years of government relations experience with some experience within a for or nonprofit organization preferred.

FOR CONSIDERATION

For consideration, please submit a resume and cover letter to the NPF Career Center using the following link: https://tinyurl.com/msd4a737

LOCATION This position is an onsite role at NPF’s newly designed headquarters in Washington, DC.

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS The National Park Foundation offers a competitive starting salary and a robust benefits program, including a hybrid work environment.