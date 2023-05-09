Sr. Legislative Representative/Legislative Representative

Earthjustice is the premier nonprofit environmental law organization. We take on the biggest Earthjustice is the premier nonprofit environmental law organization. We take on the biggest, most precedent-setting cases across the country. We wield the power of law and the strength of partnership to protect people’s health; to preserve magnificent places and wildlife; to advance clean energy; and to combat climate change. We partner with thousands of groups, supporters, individuals and communities to engage the critical environmental issues of our time, and bring about positive change. We are here because the earth needs a good lawyer.

This position provides legislative and administrative strategy development and implementation on energy infrastructure issue priorities for Earthjustice on our Policy and Legislation Department’s Climate and Energy team. A significant portion of the docket will consist of issues at the intersection of permitting and regulatory structures governing fossil fuel infrastructure (particularly with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Department of Energy, and Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration) that better-incorporate climate, environmental, and environmental justice impacts of proposed projects and processes. The balance of the position’s portfolio will focus on defensive policy and legislative strategies to implement community protection guardrails around “false solutions” fossil fuel projects (such as hydrogen hubs, carbon capture utilization and storage, and bioenergy expansion) that authorized as part of the Inflation Reduction and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Acts or through other legislative and regulatory vehicles and blunt the proliferation of “false solutions” fossil fuel projects.



This position is based in our Washington, DC office under a hybrid plan, the staff member is expected to go into the office a minimum of 2x/weekly.



Responsibilities

LOBBY STRATEGY DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION (40%)

Develop and implement legislative and administrative advocacy strategies relating to assigned issues.

Directly lobby Congress and the Administration

Educate the Administration and Congress on key legal challenges and rulings

Serve as spokesperson for Earthjustice on assigned issues

Track legislation and policy initiatives relating to assigned issues

Work with Legislative Director and as warranted the relevant litigators and internal issue area experts to develop positions and strategies on relevant legislation and administrative actions.

Develop lobby and education materials, including but not limited to fact sheets, letters, action alerts and blogs.

Work with Communications Department to develop media strategies such as conducting media outreach and creating social media content, blogs and op-eds as well as other strategic communications tools on assigned issues.

Perform policy, and legislative analysis.

Plan and implement initiatives to educate the public and foster broader public advocacy for assigned issues.

Develop, maintain and expand trusting relationships with staff of key decision makers.

COALITION AND PARTNERSHIPS (30-40%)

Create and maintain a leadership position within the DC environmental community on assigned issues, as well as an authentic and trusting relationship with regional and local environmental and social justice communities as appropriate.

Represent Earthjustice in coalitions and with allies on assigned issues.

Create opportunities for partners and allies to engage in education and advocacy on assigned issues and to be engaged in strategy development as appropriate.

Cultivate and expand the range of allies, thoughtful partnerships and coalitions in support of assigned issues.

Facilitate and encourage relationships with litigators and advocacy partners as appropriate.

Coordinate briefings, seminars, and informational sessions with partners as well as support partners’ traditional and social media outreach as appropriate.

Plan and execute events such as fly-ins, lobby days. Briefings, etc.

INTERNAL COORDINATION/ADMINISTRATION (10%)

Represent PAL on Earthjustice working groups related to assigned issues.

Liaise with Earthjustice Legislative Director, relevant litigators, and communications staff working on assigned issues.

Act as a team player, including assisting other PAL lobbyists when they are time –pressed to complete actions pertaining to their assigned issues.

Coordinate with other PAL lobbyists on shared legislative priorities or cross-cutting issues.

Ensure PAL V.P., Legislative Director and other PAL lobbyists are aware of the work you are doing that may impact them and coordinate appropriately.

Contribute to Earthjustice’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) mission through involvement in trainings and internal working groups.

Ensure timely submission of attendance, time accounting and reimbursement requests.

Manage and coordinate relationships between litigators and advocacy partners as appropriate.

Participate and contribute in strategy meetings regarding possible or pending litigation bound to impact advocacy efforts on covered issues.

Assist in efforts to cultivate diversity, equity and inclusion within the organization and the broader environmental community.

Assist in fundraising efforts related to assigned issue areas as requested by the Earthjustice Development Department.

SUPERVISION (5% — IF SUPERVISING EMPLOYEE -10%)

Supervise projects and other efforts performed on assigned issues by Earthjustice Legislative Counsels, Representatives, Associates, Assistants, Interns or contractors.

Senior Legislative Representative/ Counsel may be assigned direct supervisory responsibility for one employee.

Qualifications

At least six years of experience with the legislative process.

Bachelor’s, Master’s degree in applicable field for Senior Legislative Representative

JD for Senior Legislative Counsel.

Familiarity and experience with administrative rulemaking process.

Substantial knowledge and experience with the legislative process—primarily at the federal level.

Substantial knowledge of the mission, organizational structure, and pertinent regulatory authorities of key agencies (including the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Department of Energy, and Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration among others).

Experience with U.S. environmental laws.

Proven ability to develop and implement successful legislative and administrative strategies.

Proven ability to develop sound relationships with key staff of decision makers.

Ability to maintain leadership within DC environmental policy community on assigned issues.

Ability to handle multiple tasks, projects and deadlines.

Excellent writing and oral communications skills.

Detail oriented and good organizational skills.

Proven ability to work in coalitions and with allies, and ability to grow these relationships.

Experience working with traditional and social media.

Proven ability to work independently and proactively.

A demonstrated awareness and sensitivity to the needs and concerns of individuals from diverse cultures, and backgrounds.

Commitment contributing to a diverse, equitable and inclusive work culture that encourages and celebrates differences.

Salary and Benefits

We offer a competitive salary and excellent benefits that are comprehensive and competitive. We also offer an extremely congenial work environment and a casual dress code.



Salary is based on experience and location.



Salary range in Washington, D.C.: $128,000-$142,200



To Apply:



Interested candidates should submit an application by June 9, 2023 and include the following:

Resume

Cover letter describing their interest in this position and how their skills align with the described duties and essential skills and abilities

Click here to apply: https://app.jobvite.com/j?cj=oJd8mfwa&s=The_Hill

