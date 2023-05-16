Role and Responsibilities

As a member of the Executive Team, the Vice President of Government Relations is charged with the overall leadership, coordination and budgetary responsibility of federal and state lobbying and advocacy efforts, the ATSSA PAC and government relations representation of membership on behalf of the association. Under the general supervision of the President and CEO, the Vice President of Government Relations directs and provides leadership necessary for the successful execution of ATSSA’s strategic objectives in areas of responsibility and provides direction to ensure ATSSA programs and services are relevant to the membership while providing the highest level of service and representation.

Government Relations

Develops and executes the ATSSA government relations strategy and operations plans with the purpose of effectively representing and advancing policy issues on behalf of the roadway safety infrastructure industry and membership.

Provides leadership and oversight to federal government initiatives and ensures the director of federal government relations responds to and represents relevant industry issues and members effectively to relevant congressional committees, government agencies and specific areas of the administration; ensures federal government relations programs, events, and initiatives are successful; ensures federal government relations initiatives are of value to member stakeholders.

Provides leadership and oversight to state government initiatives and ensures the director of state government relations responds to and represents relevant industry issues and members effectively at the state and local level and ensures state government relations programs, events, and initiatives are successful; ensures state government relations programs are of value to members and growing.

Serves as the association’s lead lobbyist and represents the association at the federal and state level along with government relations staff; develops and maintains high-level contacts with relevant congressional committees, government agencies and specific areas of the administration; meets with congressional and staff members concerning current issues; prepares and delivers testimony before congressional committees and government agencies; develops broad-based multi-organizational alliances with groups whose goals are aligned with ATSSA’s.

Maintains executive oversight of ATSSA PAC, assesses the direction of the PAC and leads fundraising activities; ensures compliance of the PAC.

Provides high-level presentations and informational sessions for ATSSA membership as requested at ATSSA meetings, Convention, and Board Meetings; hosts events at ATSSA Townhouse to move forward ATSSA initiatives and network.

Works in collaboration with the marketing and communications team to ensure relevant and timely dissemination of communications critical issues to membership; works with the Director of Marketing and Communications to draft messaging for media inquiries, government entities, and critical or time sensitive events and issues.

Staff Management

Effectively coaches, develops and manages direct reports and teams to successful outcomes.

Other Duties

Provides direction on associated budgets and maintains ultimate responsibility to the achievement and proper analysis of various budgets; oversees forecasting process and approves forecast changes for various functional areas.

Serve as a member of the executive team; provides input and works in collaboration with the executive team to guide the association in identifying and meeting its strategic goals, leading by example and exemplifying the association’s values.

Maintain knowledge of latest practices in association management and meetings management. Attend appropriate educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing networks; participating in professional societies and/or industry-related organizations.

Domestic travel to ATSSA events, meetings, and Annual Convention & Expo; travel for member, legislative, and industry events; regular travel to Fredericksburg, VA office to attend Executive and Leadership Team meetings, and staff meetings.

Serves as a committee liaison as needed; serves on ATSSA Board action teams and groups as needed.

Other duties as assigned that drive the vision, fulfill the mission, and abide by the values of the association.

Education & Experience

A bachelor’s degree in political science or related field; a minimum of fifteen (15) years of experience in a government relations lobbying role with five (5) years of staff management experience; roadway infrastructure industry experience and Certified Association Executive (CAE) preferred.

Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities

Expert knowledge of the legislative and regulatory processes and compliance for political action committees, effective and engaging networking skills, excellent written and verbal communication skills, including effective presentation skills, ability to build strong and trusted relationships with a variety of demographics, collaboration and consensus building skills; ability to manage and oversee a wide variety of projects at once; demonstrated excellence in managing association or not-for-profit government relations programs and services; demonstrated ability to provide excellent customer service to internal and external stakeholders; proven ability to meet deadlines and deliver results; proven budget and financial management skills; and strong commitment to developing team members, serving as a proactive leader within the association and the industry; commitment to advancing roadway safety infrastructure; proficient in MS Office application, CRM databases and ability to learn and use technology effectively.

The American Traffic Safety Services Association is an Equal Opportunity Employer that does not discriminate on the basis of actual or perceived race, creed, color, religion, alienage or national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, age, disability or handicap, sex, marital status, veteran status, sexual orientation, genetic information, arrest record, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state or local laws.

Apply Here: https://atssa.bamboohr.com/careers/66