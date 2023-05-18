Rio Bravo Congressional Fellowship 2023

Location: N/A

Category: Fellowship

The Atlantic Council and US-Mexico Foundation’s Rio Bravo Congressional Fellowship Program brings together US Congressional staffers, Mexican legislators, and Atlantic Council experts to discuss critical issues for the bilateral relationship.

The Atlantic Council and U.S.-Mexico Foundation’s Rio Bravo Congressional Fellowship Program aims to educate Congressional staff on current events in the U.S.-Mexico bilateral relationship and engage staff with Mexican legislators. This program seeks to deepen the US-Mexico bilateral relationship through educating, convening, and establishing relationships among congressional staff from both countries. The program connects US and Mexican Congressional fellows with our larger community, which includes leading experts on US-Mexico diplomatic relations, trade, migration, security and rule of law, and cultural diplomacy.

Established in 2020, the Rio Bravo Congressional Fellowship deepens the US-Mexico relationship and fosters long-term interparliamentary ties by educating, convening, and establishing relationships between congressional staff and legislators in both countries.

This non-partisan, non-residential, unpaid program allows fellows to participate in five (5) off-the-record master classes led by experts and guest speakers from the public, private, and civil society sectors focusing on issues relevant to the US-Mexico relationship, including:

Economic interdependence in North America

Security and rule of law

Energy

Migration

Diplomacy and soft power

At the conclusion of the Fellowship, each participant will receive a certificate of completion. The program also provides fellows with privileged access to select Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center and U.S.-Mexico Foundation events and connects fellows with Atlantic Council and USMF experts for hearings, briefings, and background meetings.

Applications close May 31, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST. Fellows will be selected through a competitive process, and the program will begin in June 2023. Please contact Maria Fernanda Bozmoski at mbozmoski@atlanticcouncil.org with any questions.

Currently work in Congress, have at least 2 years’ experience in Congress, and be a legislative assistant or above;

Professional focus or strong interest in US-Mexico relations.

Ability to attend master classes. There will be 1-2 master classes per month (May 18, June 8, June 22, July 13 and July 27) between 5:30 to 6:45 p.m ET and 4:30 to 5:45 p.m CT. Fellows must attend at least 4 of the 5 Sessions to be considered for an all-expenses paid trip to Mexico City, Mexico.”

To apply, please submit your resume, a 300-word statement of interest, and two professional references.

Apply Here: https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/job-opportunity/rio-bravo-congressional-fellowship-2023/