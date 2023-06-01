trending:

Political Fundraiser

Hiring a variety of seniority levels.

Compensation commensurate with experience.

We are No Labels, a movement of Republicans, Democrats, and independents, with the shared mission to forge a new political path for the United States that puts the good of the country ahead of any political party. We’re working to build a national movement of citizens who demand increased bipartisanship and accountability from politicians in Washington so we can solve the challenges facing the nation.

Though we come from different political backgrounds, members of No Labels are proud to share six unshakeable beliefs:

  1. We care about this country more than the demands of any political party.
  2. Political leaders need to listen more to the majority of Americans and less to extremists on the far left and right.
  3. We are grateful to live in a country where we can openly disagree with other people.
  4. America isn’t perfect, but we love this country and would not want to live anyplace else.
  5. We can still love and respect people who do not share our political opinions.
  6. We support, and are grateful for, the U.S. military.

At No Labels, you’ll be joining an innovative, dynamic work environment where we bring out the best in one another as we pursue our shared mission. Join us in creating a brighter future for America.

Learn more about our mission on our website https://www.nolabels.org/

Learn more about our 2024 project:

  • Read about our latest efforts to secure ballot access: https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/labels-secures-ballot-access-oregon-unity-ticket-97781047
  • Read about No Labels “Unity Ticket” Featured on Fox News https://www.foxnews.com/politics/centrist-group-quietly-mobilizing-for-bipartisan-2024-unity-ticket-as-biden-trump-move-closer-to-re-electio
  • Read David Brooks’ New York Times column explaining our 2024 project https://www.nytimes.com/2022/09/01/opinion/third-presidential-candidate-2024.html

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Take on your own region of prospects and donors, with some required travel
  • Support new donor research and prospect outreach in a specific territory and sector, including weekly list pulls, database uploads, and email communication
  • Draft external correspondence, including but not limited to invitations, emails and mailings
  • Manage contacts, data entry, and database functions; keeping meticulous records on prospects and donors
  • Prepare briefings for No Labels leaders and surrogates including members of Congress
  • Work with event hosts to create, promote, and manage virtual and in-person donor recruitment events of all sizes
  • Achieve and exceed weekly, monthly, and yearly goals and objectives
  • Other operational and strategic tasks as needed

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience strongly preferred
  • 3+ years of political fundraising and donor relations
  • 3+ years of professional work experience
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite
  • Demonstrated strong attention to detail
  • Exceptional communication and multi-tasking skills
  • Ability to meet competing deadlines while managing multiple projects
  • Flexibility and willingness to collaborate with team members while staying focused on individual goals

Benefits

This is a full time position.

Medical and dental insurance coverage; 401k; generous paid time off.

Please send resumes to shaya@nolabels.org.

