Grassroots and PAC Coordinator

Description

About the American College of Surgeons

The American College of Surgeons (ACS) is a professional and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for surgical patients. The College is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. Its achievements have significantly influenced the course of scientific surgery in America and have established it as an important advocate for all surgical patients. The College has more than 80,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world. For more information, visit www.facs.org.

Summary:

Support and further expand a robust grassroots and PAC network, including enhanced advocacy and political programming through various strategic efforts and activities. Primary responsibilities include planning, implementing and executing existing grassroots and PAC programming to further educate and engage surgeon advocates; drafting content to complement existing programming; and developing additional recruitment tools and techniques to broaden and strengthen grassroots network and increase PAC participation.

This exempt position will report to the Manager, Political and Grassroots Engagement, in the ACS Division of Advocacy & Health Policy (DAHP). It is based in our Washington, D.C. office and is a hybrid role: 3 days per week in the office/2 days per week remote.



Required Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor’s degree or higher from an accredited college or university is required.



3+ years of Grassroots and PAC, or Hill experience is preferred.



Working knowledge of legislative and political affairs processes, including grassroots mobilization and fundraising is required.



Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office products (Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint).



Experience with database management software (Quorum, Democracy Direct (DDC)) is strongly preferred.



Familiarity interacting with internal and external stakeholders, and congressional offices.



Primary Responsibilities:

Regularly manage the SurgeonsVoice and SurgeonsPAC online platforms, including working with the federal legislative and political affairs team to develop innovative content and coordinated messaging to help promote ACS advocacy priorities and activities.



Draft grassroots alerts and PAC solicitations, supplementary e-communications, social media posts, toolkits, and advocacy-related content for facs.org and other ACS publications (Bulletin, monthly newsletter/recaps, etc.)



Create, update, and maintain vendor databases to ensure accurate data management and current key contact lists, and – as needed – assist PAC administrator with advocacy-related ACS Committee and Council data pulls.



Serve as a primary point of contact for the annual ACS Leadership and Advocacy Summit, including important logistics and programming, vendor management, material development, on-site coordination, member requests, and more.



Further develop and execute supplemental programs, including but not limited to Advocacy at Home (in-district meetings) and Advocate of the Year (recognition), to help motivate surgeon engagement in advocacy and political programming. Similar to the ACS Advocacy Summit, this includes coordinating all logistics, material development, scheduling, social media activity, and follow-up surrounding each program.



Serve as the primary liaison to the Health Policy Advisory Council (HPAC). Provide support to the SurgeonsPAC Board leadership and membership.



This includes regular outreach, staffing, logistics, and material development for quarterly meetings and teleconferences, creating content for monthly e-communications, and more.



As appropriate, attend grassroots and PAC community and industry events and meetings to further ACS’ leadership role among like-minded groups.



Other duties as assigned.

Comprehensive Benefits:

We’re committed to attracting and retaining top talent via valuable benefits!

Vacation, personal, and sick hours including 13 paid holidays per year

Hybrid office schedule

Medical—comprehensive coverage through BlueCross BlueShield

Dental, Vision, and Prescription drug program

403(b) Matching Program

Pension Plan

Flexible Spending Medical/Dependent Care

Employee Assistance Program

Short Term/Long Term Disability

Life Insurance

Domestic Partner Coverage

Plus many other great benefits!

The American College of Surgeons is committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to individuals with disabilities. If, because of a medical condition or disability, you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the employment process, please send an e-mail to recruitment@facs.org or call (312) 202-5000 and let us know the nature of your request and your contact information.

Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities

The contractor will not discharge or in any other manner discriminate against employees or applicants because they have inquired about, discussed, or disclosed their own pay or the pay of another employee or applicant. However, employees who have access to the compensation information of other employees or applicants as a part of their essential job functions cannot disclose the pay of other employees or applicants to individuals who do not otherwise have access to compensation information, unless the disclosure is (a) in response to a formal complaint or charge, (b) in furtherance of an investigation, proceeding, hearing, or action, including an investigation conducted by the employer, or (c) consistent with the contractor’s legal duty to furnish information. 41 CFR 60-1.35(c)