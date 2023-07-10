Director, Gender, Sexuality, and Identity Program

Department: Strategy and Impact

Reports to: National Director, Programs

Direct reports: N/A

Location: DC

Category: Regular Full Time

Level, Salary Range:

Work Hours: M-F, 35 hours/week. Occasional evening and/or weekend availablity required

Amnesty International USA (AIUSA) is the global organization’s presence in the United States. We engage people in the U.S. to fight injustice all around the world, while we also work to protect people’s human rights here in the U.S. AIUSA has more than a million members and activists in all 50 states and the District of Colombia, who are part of a larger global movement of 10 million people in 150 countries. We are a non-partisan, democratically governed, grassroots membership organization, which means that our members vote on key governance and policy issues, elect our Board of Directors, and serve in various leadership roles throughout the organization. Members work together with our staff, deployed across six departments to deliver on our mission.

Job Summary

The Director of the Gender, Sexuality, and Identity (GSI) Program leads the organization’s efforts within the United States to make impact on women’s rights, LGBTQI+ rights, and sexual and reproductive rights. This Director also manages our work on Indigenous Peoples’ Rights with an emphasis on sexual violence against Indigenous women in the USA. The GSI Program Director will create and implement a program strategy with stakeholders to make human rights impact and help achieve organizational goals through advocacy, coalition building, grassroots activism, and other effective tactics. The GSI Program Director will serve as AIUSA’s expert and spokesperson on issues covered by the program; create effective grassroots actions and materials to engage the public; influence state, federal, and multilateral officials and others; and oversee an annual work plan and budget. The program’s current focus areas are: defending the right to abortion in the USA, ending sexual violence against Indigenous women in the USA, and ending gender-based violence (GBV) in US foreign policy.

Essential Responsibilities

Ensure that Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (IDEA) are integrated into all aspects of the GSI program

Sets specific goals and objectives for making human rights impact on GSI programmatic priorities and create and implement a strategy with internal and external stakeholders to achieve those goals and objectives

Collaborate with stakeholders in selecting and implementing effective tactics—including advocacy, coalition building, and grassroots activism, media advocacy, social media advocacy, and public education—to achieve the program’s goals and objectives

Influence local, state, and federal government officials to achieve the program’s goals and objectives

Build and maintain strategic coalition presence and leadership in key advocacy spaces

Build and maintain relationships across relevant communities, including with impacted people, legislators, advocates, and allied nongovernmental and policy organizations

Conduct evaluations, monitoring and reporting on progress toward the program’s goals and objectives

Ensure that the program’s human rights work also helps achieve the organizational goals and objectives in AIUSA’s Strategic Plan

Represent AIUSA as a public spokesperson and in the media on relevant programmatic issues

Recruit, train, and sustain AIUSA’s members and public in effective activism in support of the program’s goals and objectives by creating useful and compelling actions, training modules, and materials

Engage with AI’s sections around the world to help achieve the program’s goals and objectives, including inputting on program-related issues to the global AI movement

Represent AIUSA with the public, policymakers, and other external groups and individuals

Collaborate with and provide support to AIUSA’s country and thematic specialists, especially the member leader-driven coordination groups on LGBTQI+ rights and women’s human rights.

Support fundraising efforts for the program and AIUSA

Develop and oversee the program’s annual work plan, budget, and any staff assigned to the program

Other relevant duties as assigned by the National Director of the Programs

Knowledge, Skills, Abilities

Demonstrated relevant strategic planning and project management experience, with at least two years of senior program officer responsibilities or equivalent

Demonstrated experience working and expertise on gender and sexuality, and related issues that the GSI Program covers

Strong relationships within communities and coalitions relevant to the GSI Program

Demonstrated experience as a successful advocate able to influence government officials

Demonstrated experience as an on-the-record spokesperson

Superior writing and public speaking skills

Demonstrated experience working in a grassroots organization with member activists and growing an engaged and effective membership activist base

Track record of collaborative work across organizations and coalitions; skilled at building alliances to achieve goals

Exceptional initiative and follow-through skills that deliver measurable results

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to work well as part of a team

Deep, principled commitment to international human rights standards and the equal rights of all people worldwide

Education and Experience:

BA/BS and at least 10 years relevant experience, or MA/MS and 8 years relevant experience and/or sufficient relevant work experience; subject matter expert in field.

Demonstrated success in collaborating with diverse stakeholders—including impacted people, partners, activists and volunteers—in the development and implementation of impactful strategies

Demonstrated success in work to advance inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility

Demonstrated success in using innovative, creative, and effective tactics, including grassroots tactics, to influence government decision makers

Extensive experience working cross-organizationally to achieve shared goals

Demonstrated expertise with human rights standards related to GSI Program areas

Strong track record working with advocacy-oriented research and analysis