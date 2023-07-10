Senior Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs

555 12th St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA

Full-time

Employee Status: Regular

Role Type: Hybrid

Job Posting – Salary Range: $162,770 – $292,987

Department: Legal & Compliance

Flexible Time Off: 20 Days

Schedule: Full Time

Shift: Day Shift



Company Description

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime. As the world’s leading repository of consumer and business credit data, Experian is transforming data into solutions that facilitate transactions, reduce risk, and improve the financial lives of millions of consumers around the world. We are a FTSE 100 company.



We are thrilled to share that FORTUNE has named Experian one of the 100 Best Companies to work for. In addition, for the last five years we’ve been named in the 100 “World’s Most Innovative Companies” by

Forbes Magazine.



The Experian North America Government Affairs team is Washington-DC based, with a focus on state and federal lobbying activity. This includes monitoring policy developments and engaging in legislative and regulatory advocacy on behalf of Experian’s diverse business interests. Experian participates in both state and Washington, DC-based trade associations and coalitions, and Experian maintains an active PAC that engages in bi-partisan political giving.



Job Description

We are looking for a self-starter who brings great teamwork, positive attitude, high-energy, and knowledge of the financial services policy and regulatory environment to our core GA team. The position will report to the SVP, Government Affairs.



Senior Director for Regulatory Affairs

Monitor legislative and regulatory proposals at the federal and state level that would affect Experian’s core credit bureau, decision analytics, and consumer services businesses.

Help manage engagement on policy issues with federal financial regulators by working with internal

stakeholders, key trade associations, outside legal engagements, and other resources.

Communicate expert, timely analysis and information enabling members of the Government Affairs and Legal team to keep Experian’s senior executives, business leaders, sales teams, and other employees abreast of federal, and state public policy and regulatory issues.

Work with the government affairs team and company communications department to publish internal

legislative and regulatory reports and memoranda, ensuring consistent messages regarding legislation, public policy, and regulatory actions.

Communicate information on enacted statutes and regulations to Experian legal, compliance and business units for compliance purposes.



Qualifications

Minimum 5-10 years of experience either on Capitol Hill, at state or federal financial regulatory body, or with a policy-oriented organization.

Experience working on financial services, technology, and privacy policy issues preferred.

Bachelor’s degree in Political Science, Business Administration, Public Policy, or related area.

Law degree preferred.

Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to work with diverse personality types and across party lines.

Excellent communication, organization, and time management skills.

Strategic thinker who brings a collaborative approach to projects and decision-making.

Excellent writing and communications skills are essential.



Additional Information

Perks

Since the pandemic we have moved to a flexible workplace environment. Several days per week of office

time on our DC office will be required, with the ability to work remotely as needed. Four weeks of vacation to start, five sick days and two volunteer days (plus eleven paid holidays). Competitive pay and comprehensive benefits package, with a bonus target of 20%. Flexible work schedule and relaxed dress code.

Our compensation reflects the cost of labor across several U.S. geographic markets. The base pay range for this position is listed above. Within this range, individual pay is determined by work location and additional factors such as job-related skills, experience and education. This position is also eligible for a variable pay opportunity and a comprehensive benefits package which includes health, life and disability insurance, generous paid time off including paid parental and family care leave, an employee stock purchase plan and a 401(k) plan with a company match.



Experian is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer. We’re passionate about unlocking the power of data to transform lives and create opportunities for consumers, businesses, and society. For more than 125 years, we’ve helped people and economies flourish – and we’re not done.

We take our people’s agenda very seriously. We focus on what truly matters; diversity and inclusion, work/life balance, flexible working, development, collaboration, wellness, reward & recognition, volunteering, making an impact… the list goes on. See our DEI work in action!



The power of YOU. We are building a culture where everyone is comfortable bringing their whole self to work. A place where we not only respect our differences and values but celebrate them in a positive and supportive environment.



Find out what is like to work for Experian and discover the Unexpected!



