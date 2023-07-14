Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, an international law firm, is actively recruiting a Government Affairs Assistant in our Washington office. This position monitors Congressional and Administrative activities on the Hill of interest to clients. Attends Committee hearings, mark-ups and meetings. Assists with management of coalitions and serves as a point of contact for coalition members. Assists lawyers with preparation of basic policy-related and legal documents, routine legal research activities and other tasks related to the government relations practice area.

RESPONSIBILITIES AND ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Organizes and maintains document files including, but not limited to, correspondence, , legislative materials, agency rulemaking, governmental filing documents, administrative forms, workrooms.



Attends meetings and congressional hearings and provides summaries of same.



Monitors congressional and federal agency hearings, status of legislation, and federal rulemaking proceedings.



Proofreads and marks documents.



Drafts routine letters and memoranda; drafts simple documents from established models and forms.



Performs factual research and routine legal research; utilizes computer-research data bases such as POLITCO, E&E News, and others.



Compiles data from reference materials such as news digests, agency rulemaking dockets, legal encyclopedias, regulations, legislative decisions, practice manuals, and materials produced in the discovery process.



Prepares and files lobbying reports with the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate.



Conducts and responds to routine inquiries to obtain or convey information relative to the firm’s legal practice.



Assists with compilation of materials for large mailings to clients and other interested parties.



Inputs, organizes and maintains document information in computer databases.



Maintains current and accurate daily time log; inputs time records on personal computer.





Performs special projects as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Education: High school diploma or equivalent required. College degree preferred.



Experience: Congressional staff experience (or related private sector or trade association experience) preferred; exposure to energy and environment issues helpful; case Clerk, paralegal or related experience preferred. Paralegal certificate helpful.



Other Qualifications: Ability to type required; Microsoft Office 2000 experience preferred. Experience with computer databases and Folios preferred. Must have basic research ability, communication skills, organizational skills and ability to adapt to changing conditions. Examples include: Ability to work well under pressure, patience, diplomacy, high stress tolerance, excellent interpersonal communication skills, ability to prioritize workload and adapt to changing conditions. Visual acuity needed for transcription, extensive reading and input (typing) of information into computer. Ability to receive and convey detailed information through oral communication. Essential competency processes include language ability, reasoning and memory. To perform this job successfully, the incumbent must possess the abilities or aptitudes to proficiently perform each of the responsibilities and accountabilities described above, with or without reasonable accommodation.

EEO/drug-free workplace/E-Verify participant/Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability.

To apply, please visit this link.