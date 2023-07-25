EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT (NEW YORK/REMOTE)

J.L. Partners is a leading international opinion research firm. By using innovative research methods – from large scale polls to focus groups – we apply our unique experience and expertise to help clients understand their audiences.

Founded by James Johnson and Tom Lubbock, who ran research in the heart of government at 10 Downing Street, the firm provides rich strategic advice on what research findings mean for clients to help them craft their campaigns and strategy.

J.L. Partners is seeking to recruit an Executive Assistant to join the firm to support the senior leadership team. The ideal candidate will be organized, a proactive problem solver, with a meticulous eye for detail.

Key responsibilities:

· Diary management for the partners and directors

· Creating and monitoring detailed travel itineraries

· Extensive and efficient email correspondence

· Organising meetings, including booking venues and liaising with external stakeholders to arrange in a polite and professional manner by both email and, where necessary, telephone

· Overseeing the creation of contracts, client packs and other documents, including their formatting, printing, binding and distribution

· Processing of expenses

· Organising team events and internal meetings

· Simple book-making and processing of key invoices and bills to pay

· Proof-reading of presentation materials on an ad-hoc basis

· Management of miscellaneous issues

· Handling confidential matters with discretion

· Later in the role, basic management of office premises

Role requirements:

· Educated to high school/GED level; degree preferred but not essential

· Demonstrable experience in a similar role

· Proven diary management skills

· Exceptional standard of written and verbal English

· Excellent interpersonal skills, with a professional and polite manner as a future representative of the company

· Detail-orientated

· Competent with Microsoft Office and particularly Microsoft Outlook

Office/home split:

This role could be either based in NYC, or remote with the occasional regular meeting in person with the founding partners.

Benefits:

Health insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, 401k

How to apply:

Please send a short covering letter detailing your suitability to the role and CV to jobs@jlpartners.com