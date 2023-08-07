The American Liver Foundation (ALF) is the nation’s leading non-profit organization dedicated to liver health and disease prevention. ALF promotes education, advocacy, support services and research for the prevention, treatment and cure of liver disease. This is a full-time remote position based in the DC metro area.



PRIMARY FUNCTION/PURPOSE:



The National Senior Manager, Advocacy is responsible for proactively managing strategic advocacy and issue campaigns that reflect ALF’s advocacy and public policy priorities.



This role holder develops high-quality tools and resources that enable advocates, volunteers, and foundation leaders to effectively engage in advocacy, including issue brief content and materials, talking points, action alerts, and social media content.



They also serve as project manager for high-visibility advocacy campaigns and related objectives, including days of action, advocacy meetings, or webinars that advance advocacy priorities.



This position reports to Chief Marketing, Communications & Public Affairs Officer.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:



• Manage ALF’s Advocacy Ambassador group, including leading monthly virtual meetings and maintaining online engagement platform (Basecamp 3, Voter Voice)

• Draft, update, and manage materials for ALF advocacy microsite, monthly newsletter, and email action alerts.

• Create, as needed, training for ALF advocates to enhance specific campaigns or initiatives.

• Assist in managing external government relations consultants and other vendors.

• Manage ALF’s database of advocates and manage engaging outreach including action alerts, newsletter content, etc.

• Manage mass outreach to Congressional offices on awareness weeks/months with data points and messaging; shares timely information and reports with Congressional offices.

• Oversee ALF’s advocacy/GR software and communications platform(s) (VoterVoice and FiscalNote or similar platforms), ensure ALF leverages the platform(s) to elevate and execute ALF’s policy agenda and ensure successful integration with ALF national database.

• Analyze and leverage data on advocacy performance and outcome metrics to utilize most effective strategies to target and engage advocates.

• Identify and deploy strategies to regularly communicate with advocacy community to boost ongoing engagement, including onboarding new advocates and regularly reengaging lapsed advocates.

• Measure and utilize data to increase the impact of advocacy emails and identify/implement tactics to improve number of active advocates participating in ALF’s advocacy campaigns.

• Ensure the accuracy and strength of ALF’s advocate database for both grassroots and grasstops advocacy development, including data clean-up and monitoring within VoterVoice and Julep (or similar database systems).

• Assist in the development and execution of advocacy-driven paid digital campaigns and conduct follow-up with newly acquired advocates.

• Report on grant and program deliverables related to advocacy.

• Staff the ALF Public Policy Committee.

• Maintain tracking of any ALF legislative initiatives.

• Articulate policy positions in briefs, fact sheets, talking points, op-eds, media statements and at internal and external meetings.

• Develop strong relationships and work collaboratively with stakeholders, including national partner organizations and coalitions.

• Represent ALF at Congressional meetings, conferences/events and present on advocacy-related issues. Must be located in DC metro area.

• Communicate and partner with staff across the organization to ensure collaboration and cohesive messaging regarding advocacy program and policy issues.

• Respond in a timely manner to all inquiries.

• Attend relevant trainings to strengthen and expand program.

• Actively participate in learning opportunities for professional growth and self improvement.

• Prepare periodic progress reports as assigned.

• Attend ALF meetings, programs and events when requested to do so.

• All other duties as required.



SUPERVISION:

No direct reports.



POSITION REQUIREMENTS:

● Bachelor’s Degree or the equivalent in education, training and experience.

● Bilingual ability desired but not required (Spanish).

● Must be located in the DC metro area.



EXPERIENCE/SKILLS/KNOWLEDGE:

• 5-7+ years of experience in building grassroots and grasstops advocacy programs for non-profits, universities or for other healthcare organizations.

• Knowledge of health issues and/or public health.

• Ability and willingness to learn complex medical information.

• Experience in implementing educational program initiatives.

• Ability to work in collaboration with multiple departments to achieve organizational objectives and success, a team player.

• Ability to launch and manage projects to completion.

• Ability to manage crisis situations and exercise sound judgement.

• Excellent interpersonal skills including customer (patient) assessment and service skills.

• Excellent oral and written communication skills.

• Strong organizational skills with great attention to detail and quality of work product.

• Excellent computer skills including MS Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint; knowledge and experience with donor database.



WORK ENVIRONMENT:

Must be willing to work a flexible schedule including some nights and weekends.

Expected travel 10-20%. Must be able to lift up to 25 pounds.



EEO:

The American Liver Foundation is committed to involving every segment of the community in every aspect of its work and takes all necessary steps to demonstrate its commitment to and accountability for an inclusive environment in which differences are recognized, respected, valued and celebrated.



TO APPLY:



Please email cover letter, resume, and at least two (2) relevant writing samples to cwatson@liverfoundation.org

Please reference “National Senior Manager, Advocacy: in the subject line.