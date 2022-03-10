To Apply: Interested candidates should submit the following via Jobvite: Resume

Sr. Legislative Representative/Counsel

Washington, D.C.

Earthjustice is the premier nonprofit environmental law organization. We take on the biggest environmental legal battles across the country. We wield the power of law and the strength of partnership to protect people’s health; to preserve magnificent places and wildlife; to advance clean energy; and to combat climate change. We partner with thousands of groups, supporters, individuals and communities to engage in the most critical environmental issues of our time and bring about positive change. We are guided by a passionate, ambitious vision for the future for people and our planet: until justice stands for all, we will never rest. We are here because the earth needs a good lawyer.

Founded in 1971, Earthjustice has a distinguished track record of achieving significant, lasting environmental protections. We achieve this by hiring people who share a passion for justice and a healthy environment. Our headquarters are in San Francisco with offices in Anchorage, Bozeman, Chicago, Denver, Honolulu, Houston, Juneau, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Seattle, Tallahassee, and Washington, DC.

This position provides legislative and administrative strategy development and implementation on environmental and justice issue priorities for Earthjustice on broad issue areas, focused on fossil fuel infrastructure, as assigned by Supervisor.

This position is based in our Washington, DC office.

Due to Covid-19, Earthjustice staff are currently working remotely from approved locations until offices reopen on April 27th.

Responsibilities:

Lobby Strategy Development and Implementation (60%):

Develop and implement legislative and administrative advocacy strategies relating to assigned issues

Directly lobby Congress and the Administration

Educate the Administration and Congress on key legal challenges and rulings

Serve as spokesperson for Earthjustice on assigned issues

Tracks legislation and policy initiatives relating to assigned issues

Works with Legislative Director and as warranted the relevant litigators and internal issue area experts to develop positions and strategies on relevant legislation and administrative actions

Develops lobby and education materials, including but not limited to fact sheets, letters, action alerts and blogs.

Works with Communications Department to develop media strategies and conducts media outreach and the creation of social media, blogs and op-eds and other strategic communications tools on assigned issues

on assigned issues Perform policy, legislative and legal analysis

Plan and implement initiatives to educate the public and foster broader public advocacy for assigned issues

Develop, maintain and expand trusting relationships with staff of key decision-makers

Coalition and Partnerships (20-30%)

Creates and maintains a leadership position within the DC environmental community on assigned issues, as well as with regional and local environmental and social justice communities as appropriate

within the DC environmental community on assigned issues, as well as with regional and local environmental and social justice communities as appropriate Represent Earthjustice in coalitions and with allies on assigned issues

Create opportunities for partners and allies to engage in education and advocacy on assigned issues and to be engaged in strategy development as appropriate

Cultivate and expand the range of allies, thoughtful partnerships and coalitions in support of assigned issues

in support of assigned issues Facilitate and encourage relationships litigators and advocacy partners as appropriate

Coordinate briefings, seminars, and informational sessions with partners as well as support partners’ traditional and social media outreach as appropriate

Plan and execute events such as fly-ins, lobby days, etc.

Internal Coordination/Administration (20%):

Represents PAL on Earthjustice working groups related to assigned issues

Liaison with Earthjustice Legislative Director, relevant litigators, and communications staff working on assigned issues

assigned issues Act as a team player, including assisting other PAL lobbyists when time –pressed to complete actions pertaining to their assigned issues

Coordinate with other PAL lobbyists on shared legislation or cross-cutting issues

Ensure PAL V.P., Legislative Director and other PAL lobbyists are aware of the work you are doing that may impact them, for coordination, etc

Contribute to Earthjustice’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) mission through involvement in trainings and internal working groups

Ensure timely submission of attendance, time accounting and reimbursement requests

Manage and coordinate relationships between litigators and advocacy partners as appropriate

Participate and contribute in strategy meetings regarding possible or pending litigation bound to impact advocacy efforts on covered issues

Assist in efforts to cultivate diversity, equity and inclusion within the organization and the broader environmental community

Assist in fundraising efforts related to assigned issue areas as requested by the Earthjustice Development Department

Supervision (5%. If supervising employee -10%):

Supervise projects and other efforts performed on assigned issues by Earthjustice Legislative Counsels, Representatives, Associates, Assistants, Interns or contractors

Senior Legislative Representative may be assigned direct supervisory responsibility for one employee.

Qualifications:

Six years’ experience with the legislative process.

Bachelor’s, Master’s in an applicable field, or JD

Familiarity and experience with administrative rulemaking process

Substantial knowledge and experience with the legislative process—primarily at the federal level

Experience with U.S. environmental laws a plus

Proven ability to develop and implement successful legislative and administrative strategies

Proven ability to develop sound relationships with key staff of decision-makers.

Maintain leadership within DC environmental community on assigned issues

Ability to handle multiple tasks, projects and deadlines

Excellent writing and oral communications skills

Detail oriented and good organizational skills

Proven ability to work in coalitions and with allies, and ability to grow these relationships

Experience in working with traditional and social media

Proven ability to work independently and proactively

Demonstrates an awareness and sensitivity to the needs and concerns of individuals from diverse cultures, backgrounds and orientations

Contributes to recruiting, hiring, developing and retaining a diverse and inclusive workforce.



Salary is dependent on experience and location.

Salary range in Washington, D.C.: $119,400 – $132,700

We offer a mission- and employee-focused work environment and a competitive compensation package, including excellent benefits. Earthjustice is an equal opportunity employer and highly values diversity.