Sr. Legislative Representative/Counsel
Washington, D.C.
Earthjustice is the premier nonprofit environmental law organization. We take on the biggest environmental legal battles across the country. We wield the power of law and the strength of partnership to protect people’s health; to preserve magnificent places and wildlife; to advance clean energy; and to combat climate change. We partner with thousands of groups, supporters, individuals and communities to engage in the most critical environmental issues of our time and bring about positive change. We are guided by a passionate, ambitious vision for the future for people and our planet: until justice stands for all, we will never rest. We are here because the earth needs a good lawyer.
Founded in 1971, Earthjustice has a distinguished track record of achieving significant, lasting environmental protections. We achieve this by hiring people who share a passion for justice and a healthy environment. Our headquarters are in San Francisco with offices in Anchorage, Bozeman, Chicago, Denver, Honolulu, Houston, Juneau, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Seattle, Tallahassee, and Washington, DC.
This position provides legislative and administrative strategy development and implementation on environmental and justice issue priorities for Earthjustice on broad issue areas, focused on fossil fuel infrastructure, as assigned by Supervisor.
This position is based in our Washington, DC office.
Due to Covid-19, Earthjustice staff are currently working remotely from approved locations until offices reopen on April 27th.
Responsibilities:
Lobby Strategy Development and Implementation (60%):
- Develop and implement legislative and administrative advocacy strategies relating to assigned issues
- Directly lobby Congress and the Administration
- Educate the Administration and Congress on key legal challenges and rulings
- Serve as spokesperson for Earthjustice on assigned issues
- Tracks legislation and policy initiatives relating to assigned issues
- Works with Legislative Director and as warranted the relevant litigators and internal issue area experts to develop positions and strategies on relevant legislation and administrative actions
- Develops lobby and education materials, including but not limited to fact sheets, letters, action alerts and blogs.
- Works with Communications Department to develop media strategies and conducts media outreach and the creation of social media, blogs and op-eds and other strategic communications tools on assigned issues
- Perform policy, legislative and legal analysis
- Plan and implement initiatives to educate the public and foster broader public advocacy for assigned issues
- Develop, maintain and expand trusting relationships with staff of key decision-makers
Coalition and Partnerships (20-30%)
- Creates and maintains a leadership position within the DC environmental community on assigned issues, as well as with regional and local environmental and social justice communities as appropriate
- Represent Earthjustice in coalitions and with allies on assigned issues
- Create opportunities for partners and allies to engage in education and advocacy on assigned issues and to be engaged in strategy development as appropriate
- Cultivate and expand the range of allies, thoughtful partnerships and coalitions in support of assigned issues
- Facilitate and encourage relationships litigators and advocacy partners as appropriate
- Coordinate briefings, seminars, and informational sessions with partners as well as support partners’ traditional and social media outreach as appropriate
- Plan and execute events such as fly-ins, lobby days, etc.
Internal Coordination/Administration (20%):
- Represents PAL on Earthjustice working groups related to assigned issues
- Liaison with Earthjustice Legislative Director, relevant litigators, and communications staff working on assigned issues
- Act as a team player, including assisting other PAL lobbyists when time –pressed to complete actions pertaining to their assigned issues
- Coordinate with other PAL lobbyists on shared legislation or cross-cutting issues
- Ensure PAL V.P., Legislative Director and other PAL lobbyists are aware of the work you are doing that may impact them, for coordination, etc
- Contribute to Earthjustice’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) mission through involvement in trainings and internal working groups
- Ensure timely submission of attendance, time accounting and reimbursement requests
- Manage and coordinate relationships between litigators and advocacy partners as appropriate
- Participate and contribute in strategy meetings regarding possible or pending litigation bound to impact advocacy efforts on covered issues
- Assist in efforts to cultivate diversity, equity and inclusion within the organization and the broader environmental community
- Assist in fundraising efforts related to assigned issue areas as requested by the Earthjustice Development Department
Supervision (5%. If supervising employee -10%):
- Supervise projects and other efforts performed on assigned issues by Earthjustice Legislative Counsels, Representatives, Associates, Assistants, Interns or contractors
- Senior Legislative Representative may be assigned direct supervisory responsibility for one employee.
Qualifications:
- Six years’ experience with the legislative process.
- Bachelor’s, Master’s in an applicable field, or JD
- Familiarity and experience with administrative rulemaking process
- Substantial knowledge and experience with the legislative process—primarily at the federal level
- Experience with U.S. environmental laws a plus
- Proven ability to develop and implement successful legislative and administrative strategies
- Proven ability to develop sound relationships with key staff of decision-makers.
- Maintain leadership within DC environmental community on assigned issues
- Ability to handle multiple tasks, projects and deadlines
- Excellent writing and oral communications skills
- Detail oriented and good organizational skills
- Proven ability to work in coalitions and with allies, and ability to grow these relationships
- Experience in working with traditional and social media
- Proven ability to work independently and proactively
- Demonstrates an awareness and sensitivity to the needs and concerns of individuals from diverse cultures, backgrounds and orientations
- Contributes to recruiting, hiring, developing and retaining a diverse and inclusive workforce.
Salary is dependent on experience and location.
Salary range in Washington, D.C.: $119,400 – $132,700
