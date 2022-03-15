External Relations Director

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) seeks an External Relations Director to plan and execute the organization’s relations with press and media, communications with multiple audiences across various platforms, and strategic engagements with US and allied governments.

ISW advances an informed understanding of military affairs through reliable research, trusted analysis, and innovative education. We are committed to improving the nation’s ability to respond to threats to US national security and to support US allies in order to achieve US strategic objectives. ISW has a proven track record of accurate analysis and early warning forecasts. Its work is consumed by military and civilian decision-makers, their staffs, analysts, scholars, and journalists.

ISW’s General Jack Keane Center for National Security publishes analysis on Russia, Ukraine, the Middle East, China, and other geographic and thematic areas. ISW’s maps of the Ukraine conflict have appeared in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, BBC, Financial Times, the Financial Times, and other leading publications and broadcast networks. ISW’s social media following is rapidly growing and now includes 170,000 Twitter followers.

ISW also runs a top-tier and growing talent development program. ISW’s General David Petraeus Center for Emerging Leaders identifies, educates, and develops the next generation of national security leaders through formal educational programs and other offerings.

Reporting to the President, the External Relations Director will play an integral role in the achievement of ISW’s mission and objectives. The External Relations Director will cultivate and manage relationships with media and government officials working closely with the research, operations, and development teams. ISW is a growing, dynamic organization that responds to the changing threat environment and the needs of its readers. The demand for frequent and timely release of information has never been greater.

Responsibilities

The External Relations Director will envision, plan, and execute an effective strategy by which ISW communicates its research and its mission to a wide audience, generally and in segments. To do so, the External Relations Director will:

Oversee Press, Media, and Government Relations

Effectively utilize their existing media and government relationships to promote ISW’s products

Maintain and grow ISW’s general and segmented communications lists

Cultivate and enhance collaborative working relationships with press, media, military decision-makers, government officials, members of Congress, and their staffs in order to disseminate timely information and research findings and frame the policy relevance of ISW’s research

Manage ISW’s media engagements by vetting media requests, coordinating staff media appearances, and performing logistical support as necessary

Effectively and proactively communicate news about the organization and promote its work to the media

Manage congressional relationships and government outreach events or briefings

Establish benchmarks for ISW’s earned media and government relations with ISW’s president, track them, and measure its effectiveness in communicating its ideas

Generate Promotional Content

Develop materials that showcase ISW’s impact to support fundraising and other outreach in collaboration with ISW Directors and other staff members as appropriate

Compose and edit press releases, other company literature, and articles for internal and external use

Identify opportunities to advance ISW’s mission and objectives, including building relationships with media and government audiences, via publications or press releases

Ensure Brand Image and Integrity

Identify opportunities to promote ISW’s mission, programs and thought leadership at special events and conferences

Ensure the organization protects and promotes its stellar image and reputation in a proper, coordinated, and consistent manner with the brand messaging

Detect public relations issues as they emerge and address them directly in conjunction with ISW’s president

Develop Staff Professionally

Develop and mentor emerging analysts in the General Jack Keane Center to communicate the policy significance of their work, brief government officials and take print, radio, and television engagements and continually improve their effectiveness at communicating their findings

Assist all staff with understanding and navigating the Washington, DC policy discussion

Collaborate with peers and near peers at ISW who supervise research, development, and operations to help them achieve their missions

Oversee On-line Platforms

Scope a website RFP and identify vendors for a website restructure, and oversee the project and testing of ISW’s new website, its relaunch, and maintenance;

Oversee the messaging content, strategic use, and expansion of ISW’s social media and podcasting presence including official staff social media accounts

Qualifications

Candidates must have a Bachelor’s Degree (and the ideal candidate will have a Master’s Degree) in public policy, foreign policy, national security, communications, journalism, or a related field and a minimum of 4 years of professional experience. Candidates must also demonstrate:

Commitment to ISW’s mission and its non-partisan, independent reputation

Strong understanding of the national media and policy landscape and a demonstrated ability to communicate effectively within it

Proven ability to communicate intelligently about issues surrounding our national security

Existing relationships with media organizations and journalists and experience establishing new connections

Proven understanding of communications strategy, specifically for policy non-profits, and an ability to execute it

Ability and commitment to developing staff and collaborating with others

The ability to write and communicate effectively in a fast-paced environment by email, phone, and in person

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks and balance both rapid response and long-term projects

Initiative, drive, and ability to work independently to advance the organization’s mission

Excellent judgment under pressure

Superb integrity

Willingness to learn and innovate

Excellent time-management and organizational skills

Creativity, collaborative spirit, and great people and problem-solving skills

The External Relations Director reports to the President.