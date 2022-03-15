Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS)

Job Description

Job Title Director of Regulatory Policy Reports To Senior Vice President, Policy Business Unit Policy Supervision FLSA Status Exempt Date March 2022 Position # 214 Grade 8 Remote Work Classification Hybrid

Job Summary

The director of regulatory policy will provide regulatory expertise and support to CSBS staff and state financial regulators on policy topics and emerging issues. He or she will serve as a policy advisor to the executive vice president and senior vice president, policy. Under the direction of the senior vice president, policy and in coordination with other senior policy staff, the director of regulatory policy will develop and present comprehensive regulatory analyses.

The incumbent will provide thought leadership in the development of public policy and coordinate positions taken by the CSBS regulatory committee. He or she will support policy development and letter drafting in response to rulemaking or supervisory policy, particularly those with material implications for state regulatory system. The director of regulatory policy will draft policy statements and proposals, position letters, memoranda, and policy issue reports as requested by the policy committees or senior policy staff.

The director of regulatory policy will lead the work of the CSBS regulatory committee and support the work of other relevant committees, task forces, and working groups of CSBS. He or she will provide strategic oversight to the analyst team including the review of analyses produced by the team to ensure it is high quality, clear, and valuable to internal and external stakeholders.

Essential Functions

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty and responsibility satisfactorily. Reasonable accommodation may be made to enable an individual with disabilities to perform the essential functions. Other duties may be assigned to meet business needs.

Support the senior vice president as staff lead for the state banking member of the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC); participate and/or coordinate the participation of others in the various workstreams of FSOC including the systemic risk committee, regulation and resolutions committee, and deputies committee; and review and edit the FSOC annual report.

Participate in special projects and working groups at the federal level, including those associated with the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council, Financial Stability Oversight Council, and Financial and Banking Information Infrastructure Committee, Supervisory Processes Committee, and interagency emerging risks meetings;

Coordinate the work of the CSBS regulatory committee and support the work of other relevant committees, task forces, and working groups of CSBS.

Provide strategic oversight to policy analyst team. Review and approve analysis produced by the policy analyst team to ensure that work products are of a high quality, clear, and valuable to internal and external stake holders

Write and review analyses of complex federal regulatory proposals and studies;

Research policy topics, drafts policy statements, respond to specific inquiries and requests from state regulators, federal banking agencies, and other parties;

Work with the senior vice president, policy and regulatory committee to establish committee principles and annual strategic priorities and monitor the established priorities throughout the year.

Make presentations about the public policy positions of the organization at various events for commissioners, bankers, and examiners;

Support the integration of new and revised law and regulations into the state regulatory and supervisory processes;

Assist with other advocacy duties as assigned.

Additional Responsibilities

Coordinate with state banking departments, federal regulatory agencies, trade groups on multiple projects.

Communicate with state banking departments and federal agencies on a regular basis via conference calls, e-mail, and mail on pertinent regulatory issues and issues related to interstate supervision.

Provide support to the State Supervisory Processes Committee, Emerging Payments and Innovation Task Force, and associated or ad hoc board-established committees, working groups, and task forces to address any emerging, regulatory, or supervisory issues as they arise.

Minimum Qualifications

To perform this job successfully, an individual should possess the knowledge, skills, and abilities listed and meet the amount of education, training and/or work experience required.

Education and Experience

A minimum of five years’ experience working at a bank regulatory agency (federal or state), trade association, financial institution, law firms or Capitol Hill, or a commensurate combination of education and experience.

Proven experience in managing, prioritizing and dealing with complex projects.

An interest and knowledge of banking and financial services. Successful completion of the CSBS bank operations school or other equivalent core bank examination training.

Work in a bank regulatory agency (national or state), financial services trade association, or financial institution in interpreting, analyzing and assessing federal/state bank procedures, regulations, and statutes, a plus but not required.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Regulatory knowledge – Knowledge of the regulatory landscape underlying the dual banking system, including knowledge of relevant federal banking laws, regulations, and legal precedent. Ability to quickly discern and gauge the impact of new and revised regulations and laws, including the jurisdictional impact for state regulators and the business impact on regulated institutions.

Data analytics and macro-economic principles—Ability to effectively incorporate economic and industry data into policy analysis and clearly communicate the significance of relevant financial and economic indicators. Experience with the use of datasets from a variety of sources pertinent to the banking industry.

Organization and planning—Ability to balance organizational needs of multiple committees with different timeframes and keep processes moving at the appropriate pace. Ability to develop and build consensus around project goals and outcomes. Ability to coordinate and manage projects that engage multiple departments and/or external parties.

Written & Oral Communication—Ability to write clearly and effectively; communicate information in a succinct and organized manner; produce written information, which may include technical material, that is appropriate for the intended audience; and read and interpret written information.

Meeting Management/Group Facilitation—Ability to facilitate and lead meetings and build consensus among various parties; to recount discussions of various meetings and events.

Problem Solving – ability to define problems, collect data, establish facts and draw valid conclusions.

Results Orientation—Ability to work at a fast pace and meet critical deadlines.

Able to work independently with limited supervision.

Ability to learn new processes, applications, and technology quickly.

Position requires completion of a nondisclosure agreement and annual financial disclosure.

Requirements

Due to the nature of CSBS’s business in support of state financial services supervision, all CSBS employees have the potential of interacting with confidential information related to the supervision of financial services companies (“Confidential Supervisory Information”). As a result, in addition to general business conflicts of interest, all CSBS employees are expected to disclose conflicts of interest in financial services companies on at least an annual basis and to proactively avoid such conflicts.

Protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of CSBS information and information systems in accordance with CSBS policies and procedures.

Values Instilled Behaviors for Excellence (VIBEs)

Member/ Customer Service

Capability to build and value relationships

Ability to prioritize work

Advocate and advance member’s goals

Teamwork

Ability to give credit to others

Have a “pitch in” attitude

Learn from successes and setbacks

Respect/Trust

Listen and learn from others

Speak the truth even when uncomfortable

Ability to honor the expertise of others

Collaboration

Recognize the contributions of others

Ability to consult and communicate effectively

Desire to make others successful

Ownership/Engagement

Ability to persevere through adversity

Willingness to experiment and take risks

Plan ahead and forward-thinking

Core Leadership Competencies

Achievement Oriented Thinking

Is a solutions-oriented thinker

Has good time management skills

Manage expectations of what is achievable

Change Management

Actively engage and participate during change

Ask questions and takes ownership for understanding why the change is happening and the risk of not changing actively

Adopt the new habits, monitors own performance and checks self against the objectives and seeks help when they don’t match

Identify and communicate obstacles and resistance

Emotional Intelligence

Manage own emotions productively to stay in role

Handle emotionally-charged situations productively and with empathy

Ask for and openly accept feedback; look for opportunities to grow

Conduct conversations courageously – hitting difficult issues head-on with an eye on maintaining relationships

Working Conditions

Remote or general office. Travel required approximately 10% of the time.

This job description should not be construed to imply that these requirements are the only standards for the position. Incumbents will follow any other instructions and perform any other related duties as may be required. CSBS has the right to revise this job description at any time. CSBS is an “at will” employer and as such, neither this job description nor your signature constitutes any form of contractual arrangement between you and CSBS.