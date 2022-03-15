Program Director
- Apply to: jobs@thecfhk.org
- Applications should comprise:
- A one-page cover letter (single-side), including salary expectations
- Separate c.v. of no more than two pages
The Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong seeks to hire an entrepreneurial Program Director to work closely with the President, the Board of Directors, the Advisory Board, our team in London, outside contractors, and other stakeholders.
This is a rare opportunity for the successful candidate to make a difference in a fast-moving political issue of global importance while working with senior people in government, media, business, and civil society.
Our organization needs a dynamic self-starter with a proven record of project management, research/ writing, and coordinating various stakeholders. An ability to multi-task and an understanding of the needs of a small NGO are important. Familiarity with Hong Kong and Chinese political issues is a must. Familiarity with and contacts in the human rights community is a plus.
The Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong was formed in 2021 to fight for Hong Kong’s promised freedoms.
Our areas of focus are political prisoners, press freedom, promoting the adherence to the rule of law in a free and open environment, and highlighting the competition between authoritarian and democratic values. Hong Kong is important in itself but also in the context of relations between China and the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia and the European Union. The Program Director will work closely with our London office to coordinate our activities in the UK and the EU.
Our aim is to craft campaigns to enable the public, media, and governments in open societies to better understand – and to improve – the current situation in Hong Kong.
- Position Responsibilities:
- Designing, implementing, and coordinating public education and advocacy campaigns
- Tracking and researching issues related to the Committee’s focus areas
- Supporting the president and liaising with Board and Advisory Board members
as well as external contractors
- Project management and collaboration with external consultants
- Managing social media communications
- Candidate Qualifications:
- Relevant knowledge of and engagement with current Hong Kong issues
- A proven record of high-quality research and writing
- Fluency in written and spoken English is essential
- Experience in media and social media
- A minimum of five years of relevant experience
- Experience interacting with the US Congress
- Demonstrated ability to be a self-starter and a team player
- Job Details
- The position is fulltime and is based in Washington, DC or New York
- Salary is commensurate with experience