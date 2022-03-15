Apply to: jobs@thecfhk.org

Applications should comprise:

 A one-page cover letter (single-side), including salary expectations

 Separate c.v. of no more than two pages

Program Director

The Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong seeks to hire an entrepreneurial Program Director to work closely with the President, the Board of Directors, the Advisory Board, our team in London, outside contractors, and other stakeholders.

This is a rare opportunity for the successful candidate to make a difference in a fast-moving political issue of global importance while working with senior people in government, media, business, and civil society.

Our organization needs a dynamic self-starter with a proven record of project management, research/ writing, and coordinating various stakeholders. An ability to multi-task and an understanding of the needs of a small NGO are important. Familiarity with Hong Kong and Chinese political issues is a must. Familiarity with and contacts in the human rights community is a plus.

The Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong was formed in 2021 to fight for Hong Kong’s promised freedoms.

Our areas of focus are political prisoners, press freedom, promoting the adherence to the rule of law in a free and open environment, and highlighting the competition between authoritarian and democratic values. Hong Kong is important in itself but also in the context of relations between China and the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia and the European Union. The Program Director will work closely with our London office to coordinate our activities in the UK and the EU.

Our aim is to craft campaigns to enable the public, media, and governments in open societies to better understand – and to improve – the current situation in Hong Kong.

Position Responsibilities:

Designing, implementing, and coordinating public education and advocacy campaigns

Tracking and researching issues related to the Committee’s focus areas

Supporting the president and liaising with Board and Advisory Board members

as well as external contractors

Managing social media communications

Candidate Qualifications:

Relevant knowledge of and engagement with current Hong Kong issues

A proven record of high-quality research and writing

Fluency in written and spoken English is essential

Experience in media and social media

A minimum of five years of relevant experience

Experience interacting with the US Congress

Demonstrated ability to be a self-starter and a team player

Job Details