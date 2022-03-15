Got what it takes? If you are looking for an opportunity to join a dynamic, non-profit association with a great working environment, rush a resume, a cover letter, and your salary requirements (avoiding the term “negotiable”), to Rachel@seamlessHRSolutions.com No phone inquiries, please. We look forward to hearing from you! The American Retirement Association is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Political Affairs Manager

The American Retirement Association, one of the fastest growing associations in the USA, is an association with a rich diversity of perspectives, backgrounds, and ideas. We are looking for a Political Affairs Manager to join our team. Based in Arlington, Virginia we enjoy a fresh, energetic working environment near the Ballston Metro Station. We offer a competitive salary, a comprehensive benefits package, a supportive environment, and the opportunity to be a part of a growing professional team in an exciting field. Check out our website at: www.usaretirement.org.



Reporting to the Chief Government Affairs Officer, the Political Affairs Manager is responsible for managing the association’s Political Action Committee, grassroots and grasstops lobbying initiatives, and programming to effectively engage association members in influencing public policy matters on issues of importance.

Responsibilities include:

Manage the association’s Political Action Committee. Identify synergies between the Political Action Committee and grasstops program and coordinate mutual initiatives.

Develop and execute strategies to identify, recruit, motivate, train, and activate targeted association members to serve as grasstops contacts with their federal elected representatives.

Execute grassroots campaigns that support the association’s legislative initiatives.

Manage visits to Capitol Hill for major association events as well as for individual association members. Lobby on an as-needed basis.

Manage the process of preparing and filing appropriate FEC and lobby disclosure reports and filings.

Other duties as assigned.

Qualified candidates will have:

Bachelor’s degree

3-5 years in political fundraising experience or equivalent development experience.

Familiarity with the federal legislative process, and experience with federal campaign finance law, is required.

Capacity to plan and implement grasstops and grassroots strategy and represent the organization.

Superior interpersonal, oral, and written communications skills, including public speaking skills.

Capacity to communicate with tact and professionalism.

Strong attention to detail.

Effective project management, planning, and organization skills.

Strong multi-tasking skills with a comfort in maintaining multiple, often conflicting, priorities.

Ability to work autonomously.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite.

