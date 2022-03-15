How to Apply: Please submit a resume and cover letter to Barbara DiPietro, Senior Director of Policy, at bdipietro@nhchc.org. Applications without cover letters will not be considered. No phone calls, please. Equal Opportunity Employer: We do not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or country of origin. The National HCH Council is committed to focusing on equity in all of our work, including ensuring our staff is inclusive and representative of the people we serve. People of marginalized identities and/or lived experience of homelessness are especially encouraged to apply.

NATIONAL HEALTH POLICY MANAGER

The Health Policy Manager is responsible for representing the interests of the National Health Care for the Homeless Council (National HCH Council) in Washington, D.C.; working with the National HCH Council Policy Committee to advance the Council’s advocacy agenda; and mobilizing National HCH Council member organizations, other advocates and service providers, and consumers for the amelioration of poverty and homelessness. This role reports to the Senior Director of Policy.

Job Location: The National HCH Council is a membership organization headquartered in Nashville, TN, with member HCH programs in every state. This position is based at a member HCH program in either Baltimore, MD or Washington, D.C, with the intention of establishing a regular onsite presence in order to develop a deeper understanding of issues and closer relationships with the HCH field (though can include remote/telework).

RESPONSIBILITIES

Mobilizes people experiencing homelessness, National Council member organizations, and other homelessness-related groups to advance the advocacy agenda of the National HCH Council.

Effectively represents the National HCH Council, Health Care for the Homeless projects, and people experiencing homelessness among elected officials, their staff, and public policy advocates in Washington, D.C.

Develops policy positions and disseminate information pertaining to policy actions through the research, writing, and production of fact sheets, policy analysis and monthly action alerts.

Assesses advocacy capacity and provide training at national/regional conferences to consumers and HCH program staff.

Organizes events and publicize opportunities for people experiencing homelessness and staff at HCH programs to participate in legislative education and advocacy.

Actively participates in advocacy activities that support the mission of HCH programs.

Establishes a regular physical presence at an HCH program in order to develop deeper understanding of issues and closer relationships with the field.

Performs other duties on an as-needed basis.

QUALIFICATIONS

Education

Master’s degree in social work, health, human services or education preferred; years of experience can be substituted for education, but Bachelor’s degree required

Experience

Minimum of 2-years experience in policy/advocacy work and/or community organization, ideally experience in legislative advocacy

Direct experience in supporting underserved populations, community organizing and project management

Knowledgeable of national and local health policy issues

Experience in providing adult learning, including familiarity with adult learning principles

Skills

Strong organizational, project management and meeting facilitation skills

Excellent interpersonal skills to collaborate with and maintain relationships with a wide range of organizations and individuals

Strong written and verbal communication skills, with a particular emphasis on presentations, public speaking, group facilitation, and writing issue briefs

Self-motivated and able to work with minimal supervision

Ability to convey a strong presence, professional image, and deal confidently with complex, technical and workflow situations

Commitment to progressive resolution of social issues

Demonstrated time management skills and ability to adapt to a changing work environment

Culturally sensitive working with staff and clients from diverse backgrounds

Able to work with ill, disabled, emotionally upset and sometimes hostile individuals

WORKING CONDITIONS

Able to move frequently throughout the day, including sitting and standing for long periods of time, bending, and lifting up to ten pounds

Available for frequent travel to Washington, D.C. and available for national travel approximately 5-6 times a year

Attends meetings inside and outside the agency and may be called upon to work beyond normal working hours

May be exposed to infectious disease with little likelihood of harm if established procedures are followed

Salary range: $50,000 – $60,000 (depending on experience)

Comprehensive benefits package: Includes health, dental, vision, 401k, and paid time off.