NORTHERN VIRGINIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

CHIEF PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICER

Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR), one of the nation’s largest regional associations located in the Washington DC Metro area, is hiring for a newly developed Senior/Executive level Communications, Media & Advocacy position.

This newly developed position is your opportunity to work for one of the nation’s most progressive, forward thinking and innovative not-for-profit trade associations in the United States. This senior level position will bring together NVAR’s existing communications and advocacy activities under one umbrella to lead and advance strategic media, public relations and advocacy initiatives at the national, state, regional and local levels. This position leads and collaborates with a powerful alliance of business professionals and national organizations working to advance public policies and media initiatives that build strong communities, protect property interests and promote a strong business environment.

Located in Fairfax County, VA minutes away from the Nation’s Capital, NVAR is an $8M revenue organization with over 30 staff who serve nearly 14,000 business professionals that transact over $19 billion in sales volume throughout the greater Washington DC Metro area. NVAR is a trusted voice for the real estate industry and a premier regional partner to the National Association of Realtors® (NAR), America’s largest trade association.

Recognized by Washington Business Journal as the region’s Largest Business Advocacy Groups in

Greater DC region, this award-winning association fosters a culture of innovation, collaboration and industry impact. Under the leadership of its CEO, who has been listed on the ‘Power 500’ list of the most powerful and influential leaders by Virginia Business and is currently Chair of NAR’s Association Executives Committee, NVAR has earned multiple awards and recognition for its work in global real estate, website design, political advocacy, media relations and more.

The Chief Public Affairs Officer will be responsible for the planning, developing, and implementing strategic communication, public and media relations, and legislative and regulatory activities within our organization. They will lead and coordinate effective national, regional, state, and local media, community and public relations, crisis communication, branding, and all public policy, advocacy, government affairs and regulatory efforts and related activities.

Reporting to the CEO as a member of the C-Suite Senior Management Team, the Chief Public Affairs Officer is responsible for the strategic leadership of all aspects of the Association’s communications with internal and external audiences.

Serves as an official media spokesperson for the Association. Responsible for the vision and oversight of media relations, marketing, web and social media presence, CEO and Board of Directors communications, internal and external branding, and the development and production of content on the NVAR Website.

Performs a crucial, collaborative leadership role ensuring all Association communications, public policy and advocacy activities are fully and strategically leveraged to further the vision, mission, and goals of the Association, especially as new and innovative initiatives and projects are developed and launched.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Communications, Media & Public Affairs Leadership:

Creates and pursues national, state, regional, and local public relations media strategies, each clearly defined with distinct approaches. Develops a rapport with members of media outlets for paid and earned opportunities for television, radio, digital publications, podcasts and other channel exposure. Actively and regularly partners with the National Association of Realtors (and where appropriate, Virginia Realtors) to advance relevant national member, media and public awareness campaigns.

Develops, implements and continuously improves the Association’s brand throughout all areas of the organization and industry. Proactively identifies story ideas, trends/issues and shapes key messages to generate positive coverage of the Association, and position NVAR as the industry leader and spokesperson within and beyond Northern Virginia.

Provides leadership and oversight for all aspects of public affairs with an emphasis on media relations, brand position, public awareness and perception of the association. Identifies opportunities to leverage strategic executive presence and communications in external public relations to strengthen NVAR’s presence in the business community, including regional, state, national and global industry affairs.

Prepares internal and external correspondence on behalf of the NVAR Office of the Chief Executive

Officer and the NVAR Board of Directors for distribution to target audiences. Advises and assists the CEO on coordinating communications in critical and at times sensitive messaging to the membership and various other stakeholders.

Leads, manages, and provides strategic oversight to the work of multiple marketing, communications, public relations, and other cross-functional and cross-organizational teams. Guides, leads, reviews, verifies, observes, and manages the work of people reporting directly and indirectly to the Chief Public Affairs Officer position. Performs needs analysis, arranges, coordinates, delivers, evaluates, and monitors staff development.

Ensures accountability for the performance and results of all communications and marketing campaigns. Directs the strategic planning, direction, and goal setting for the division and multiple subordinate functional areas.

Coordinates communication between the Association and the NVAR leaders, the NVAR members, NVAR strategic partners, elected officials, media and community members. Ensures all divisional and departmental leaders have consistent messaging and clarity on talking points in advance of any important Association executive messages being delivered to members and stakeholder groups.

Develops and implements an annual comprehensive communications plan, including processes to measure the effectiveness of communications strategies and activities. Proactively anticipates communication needs throughout each calendar year and prepares executive messaging matched with the appropriate voices and leaders.

Expands social media accounts into mature, robust messaging platforms while growing engagement rates. Identifies new platforms to build and introduce to the Association’s social media portfolio.

Develops and maintains an integrated crisis response plan including communication templates and strategies, talking points, media statements, FAQs, internal updates, social media response plans. Responds to sensitive media relations situations and leads crisis management communication response teams as needed.

Public Policy & Advocacy Leadership:

Leads, manages, and provides strategic oversight to the Government Affairs Department and is responsible for public policy and advocacy strategies that advances the Association’s mission and goals and strengthens NVAR’s leadership and presence with national, regional, state, and local elected officials.

Establishes and implements short- and long-range organizational goals, objectives, strategic plans, policies, and operating procedures to achieve public policy and advocacy goals and engage / mobilize members into action; monitors and evaluates programmatic and operational effectiveness, and effects changes required for enhancement.

Understands, communicates, and advocates the Association’s priorities to governmental officials, national, regional, local and state business organizations, and other government entities on key legislative and regulatory issues related to Northern Virginia real estate and on third party research into Northern Virginia marketplace trends.

Serves as a key representative and spokesperson for the Association at legislative and networking activities, meetings, and fundraisers before local, state, regional and federal officials in support of the Association’s goals and objectives.

Shapes and influences legislative programs and other critical business issues in alignment with the Association’s goals and objectives. Works with lobbyists and legislators in establishing and implementing a lobbying strategy, both proactively and reactively.

Establishes and maintains constructive relationships with elected and appointed officials on a federal, state, regional and local level and invests considerable time and energy in prioritized networking activity.

Prepares strategic political communications to and for key external and internal stakeholders, including the CEO, Board of Directors and members, regarding pertinent issues on legislative and regulatory changes; directs and oversees the development of materials in support of the association’s advocacy agenda, such as talking points, legislative summaries, factsheets, testimony, reports, and letters.

Participates with senior leadership on institutional planning, policy development, and problem resolution.

Provides frequent updates to the CEO and senior leaders, other members of the NVAR C-Suite Senior Management team, and the Board of Directors.

Apprises the CEO and the Association’s leadership of pertinent legislative issues, external factors, and policy proposals and actions that could impact the Association, the field of real estate, the profession of being a Realtor®, and the Northern Virginia marketplace.

Designs, establishes, and maintains an organizational structure and staffing with the necessary expertise to effectively accomplish the organization’s goals and objectives; oversees recruitment, training, supervision, and evaluation of divisional and departmental staff. Performs other job-related duties as assigned.

Positions Reporting to the Chief Public Affairs Officer:

• Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs

• Vice President of Communications

• Director of Government Affairs

• Director of Digital Communications

Required Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree required, preferably in related field; Advanced degree (e.g. MBA, MPA, MPP) preferred

10+ years of combined experience in marketing, public relations, media relations or production, communications, and /or government affairs or related experience

5+ years of managerial experience

Knowledge of:

Principles, practices and methodologies of communications, public or media relations, and speech writing

Branding and marketing communications strategies and tactics, including content strategy, digital and social media

Microsoft Office Professional or similar application

Skilled in:

Excellent interpersonal and verbal and written communication skills including policy and creative writing, group presentation, and individual coaching and counseling skills

Motivating employees to apply the effort necessary to attain organizational and departmental goals

Strategic thinking including effective planning, setting goals, monitoring progress, tracking results, and making appropriate adjustments to plans based on circumstances and context

Mentoring team members to develop goal setting plans, share knowledge and experiences

Ability to:

Gain the confidence and respect of diverse stakeholders in order to work effectively and build relationships of trust

Think critically and creatively, have a high standard of integrity, and be motivated to incorporate best practices into the organizational culture

Take initiative and be alert to new opportunities, techniques and approaches, maintain a high degree of professionalism and confidentiality

Create a collegial, team-building work environment, motivating staff, and cultivating productive, collaborative relationships with all constituent groups

Develop and deliver presentations to culturally diverse groups from all social, educational, political and economic backgrounds

Manage a budget and budget systems Special Requirements:

Regular on-site, physical attendance required in multiple locations and settings and venues

Must be able and available to attend networking functions in evenings as they arise Must be available to travel, as needed

Preferred Qualifications:

Education and Experience:

Experience with strategic communications and leadership in an association or lobbying organization.

Knowledge of:

The role communication plays in developing and sustaining a culture of engagement and strengthening an organization’s external presence.

The ideal candidate is a recognized and active leader in the association world has a strong background in public affairs, policy and advocacy, an extensive network with media, elected officials, agency heads and government officials around the region, and experience managing innovative teams of staff and volunteer leaders.

Drives for results: Coordinates execution by setting appropriate pace. Evokes ownership and accountability, streamlines process/structure, and reallocates resources quickly and flexibly.

Shapes strategy: Anticipates and interprets market changes, envisions the future, and decides strategic priorities.

Inspire and influence: Builds powerful relationships, helps others find meaning and purpose in their work, inspires through energetic engagement. Ability to influence people at all levels of the association, regardless of reporting relationships.

Business acumen and partnership: Excellent political and business judgment, with a high degree of discretion. Possesses strong analytical skills. Assumes a diplomatic, non-partisan posture and can work effectively with elected leaders from all political parties.

Executive presence: Sophisticated, polished presentation that commands respect. Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Integrity and personality: Clear reputation for ethical conduct and unquestionable integrity. Brings creativity and intellectual curiosity in dealing with complex legal and public policy issues.

Salary is $165,000 ++ depending on experience

NVAR’S Corporate Culture:

Internally: NVAR is an environment where employees take pride in their work, enjoy and have fun with it, understand where they fit into the big picture, and feel supported by management and their colleagues.

Externally: NVAR is a growing association that provides incredible value to members, operates strategically and efficiently, and is a community and industry-leading organization.

NVAR’S T.E.A.M. Values:

Team Player: Works well with others; solution-focused; communicates effectively; increases opportunities for personal, professional and cross-organizational success and growth; says “we” instead of “I”; embraces different perspectives and diversity of ideas.

Excellence: The consistent pursuit of excellence is essential to everything that we do. High quality output, continually learning and improving. Honesty and integrity are essential values to achieve excellence.

Ambitious: Thinks big; challenges themselves to take risks; raises the bar, brings a high level of energy and performance to their work to energize and elevate themselves and others.

Motivated: Drive, effort, enthusiasm, passion and intense desire to accomplish goals and achieve success, personally, professionally and cross-organizationally.

NVAR’S Work Environment:

Located in Fairfax County, VA, the NVAR headquarters is a LEED GOLD certified green building.