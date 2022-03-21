https://dreamcorps.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=75

Job Title: Federal Policy Manager

Reports to: Policy Director

Location: Washington D.C.

Salary Range: $80,000 – $92,000, Bay Area, California depending on experience and location (range will be adjusted for location)

Organization Overview:

Dream Corps closes prison doors and opens doors of opportunity. We bring people together across racial, social, and partisan lines to create a future with freedom and dignity for all. We are working to build a future wherein “we the people” means all of us.

Program Overview:

Green for All fights for a world that is green for all, not green for some. We work at the intersection of environmental, economic, and racial justice movements to advance solutions to poverty and pollution. Green For All works nationwide to ensure people of color have a voice in the climate movement and that solutions bring clean energy, good jobs, and better health to the communities that are most impacted.

Purpose of The Position:

The Legislative Manager will work under the direction of the Green For All Policy Director to develop strategies and tactics for Green For All legislative campaigns, draft legislation, white papers and other key materials for dissemination, and work with Capitol Hill staff, coalition partners and organizational colleagues to advance Green For All’s legislative agenda.

Minimum Job Requirements:

Washington, DC-Based

4-6 years of relevant experience

Demonstrated experience working in the Washington, DC community – with Capitol Hill staff, advocacy and/or think tank organizations, environmental justice groups, etc.

Demonstrated experience working with lawmakers and colleague organizations on drafting federal legislation, preferably in one or more of the following areas: environmental justice, economic equity, climate change, climate finance, workforce development, clean energy, and clean transportation

Strong writing skills and exceptional communication skills





Preferred Education/Skills/Experience:

Experience working with both Democratic and Republican offices is preferred, including experience working with the Executive Office

A law or other policy degree is strongly preferred





Duties and Responsibilities:

Develop and contribute to Green For All legislative campaigns – develop strategies to move legislation at the federal level, centering the impact of legislation on low-income and communities of color

Monitor and conduct research and analysis related to legislative activities and campaign strategies to assess effectiveness, adapt as needed, and report out on the impact of the work

Communicate – write op-eds, white papers, fact sheets, etc. to clearly communicate Green For All’s legislative advocacy goals and help mobilize various stakeholders and supporters to achieve policy progress. Be able to verbally communicate in a clear and understandable manner to demystify legislation to decision-makers, funders, supporters, etc.

Build relationships – with lawmakers and staffers from both sides of the aisle, coalition partners, advocacy organizations, etc.





Travel: Must be willing and able to travel occasionally (estimated 10%), including for in-person staff meetings and retreats in California, upon safely resuming in-person travel.





Note: Applications will be reviewed beginning March 21st until the position is closed.





Employee Benefits:

All full-time employees receive Medical, Dental & Vision coverage. Dream Corps pays 100% of premiums for employees, spouses, and dependents. Part-time employees receive 50% coverage. After a 6-month waiting period, employees can contribute to our retirement plan. Currently, Dream Corps offers up to a 5% match. We also offer a flexible spending, pre-tax program for medical expenses, dependent care expenses, transit expenses, and parking expenses. All full-time Dream Corps employees accrue 4 weeks of vacation time off and 12 days of sick time off over the first year of employment. Part-time employees accrue time off on a prorated basis. In addition to 10 paid holidays, Dream Corps also provides paid time off from December 24th through January 1st each year.

Dream Corps is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer and encourages applications from all qualified applicants regardless of race, sex, gender identity, age, disability, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, veteran status or record of arrest or conviction. We are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and strive for a workforce that reflects the populations that we serve.