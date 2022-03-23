To apply, visit https://apptrkr.com/2944219 Copyright ©2022 Jobelephant.com Inc. All rights reserved. https://www.jobelephant.com/

Executive Director, Center for Financial Markets and Policy – McDonough School of Business

Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation’s capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Requirements

Executive Director, Center for Financial Markets and Policy – McDonough School of Business – Georgetown University

The https://finpolicy.georgetown.edu/ at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business is leading the dialogue on critical policy and regulatory issues facing the global financial system. In this time of economic uncertainty in the wake of Covid-19 and significant regulatory changes that could transform the financial sector, executives and policymakers face unprecedented challenges that require objective thought leadership for innovative and effective solutions. Drawing on the opportunities presented by its location in Washington, D.C., a global financial hub, the Center: Provides a nonpartisan forum for informed discussion among scholars, practitioners and policymakers; Sponsors relevant research on key global market issues to influence policy and practice; and Cultivates students who will become tomorrow’s financial sector leaders.

The Executive Director will work with the center’s Director and Board of Advisors to advance the center’s mission; manage the center’s activities, events, and partnerships; identify, build, and maintain senior level relationships with industry and policy decision makers; assist with fundraising; collaborate with other units within the McDonough School and other parts of Georgetown University; and manage the growth and development of the center.

In addition, the Executive Director will work with faculty, staff and students to integrate the mission of the center into MSB in such areas as: managing student engagement and fostering experiential learning such as student internships and tutorials. The Executive Director will serve as spokesperson, make public appearances (including public speaking and media) and private presentations to various organizations and potential partners, and thereby represent the center.

The center is a self-funded initiative. It is the responsibility of the Executive Director to ensure sufficient funding for the continuation of this position.

Qualifications

• Master’s degree

• 9+ years of directly related experience – note: exceptionally relevant work experience may take the place of the required education qualifications

• Senior executive experience in a large business and/or policy organization that required interaction with executives and/or senior government officials

• Experience with ● Leadership ● Building new initiatives, being entrepreneurial ● Communications ● Business development ● Management of people, projects, and budgets ● Senior level relationships

Work Mode: Hybrid 3 Days. Please note that work mode designations are regularly reviewed in order to meet the evolving needs of the University. Such review may necessitate a change to a position’s mode of work designation – please visit Georgetown University’s https://hr.georgetown.edu/mode-of-work-designation/ for staff and AAP positions for details.

Current Georgetown Employees:

If you currently work at Georgetown University, please exit this website and login to GMS (http://gms.georgetown.edu/) using your Net ID and password. Then select the Career worklet on your GMS Home dashboard to view Jobs at Georgetown.

Submission Guidelines:

Please note that in order to be considered an applicant for any position at Georgetown University you must submit a cover letter and resume for each position of interest for which you believe you are qualified. These documents are not kept on file for future positions.

Need Assistance:

If you are a qualified individual with a disability and need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please click http://ideaa.georgetown.edu/ada for more information, or contact the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Affirmative Action (IDEAA) at 202-687-4798 or mailto:ideaa@georgetown.edu.

Need some assistance with the application process? Please call 202-687-2500. For more information about the suite of benefits, professional development and community involvement opportunities that make up Georgetown’s commitment to its employees, please visit the Georgetown Works https://georgetownworks.georgetown.edu/.

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an https://policymanual.hr.georgetown.edu/https%3A//policymanual.gudrupal.georgetown.edu/201-Equal-Employment-Opportunity-Affirmative-Action fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic http://www.dol.gov/ofccp/regs/compliance/posters/pdf/eeopost.pdf.

Benefits:

Georgetown University offers a wide variety of comprehensive and competitive benefits. Benefits packages include comprehensive health, dental and vision plans, disability and life insurance coverage, retirement savings programs, tuition assistance, voluntary insurance options (including group legal, accident, and critical illness), and much more. Whatever your need, the Office of Faculty and Staff Benefits will be standing by to support you. You can learn more about the benefits offered to eligible faculty and staff at https://benefits.georgetown.edu/ or view the https://georgetown.s3.amazonaws.com/2022/GU-2022-Active-Benefits-Guide.html for more information.