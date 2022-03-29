Please send a resume and cover letter to jobs@famm.org.

Director of Federal Legislative Affairs

FAMM is seeking an energetic Director of Federal Legislative Affairs to manage FAMM’s federal sentencing and prison reform advocacy efforts in the U.S. Congress and White House. We are looking for someone ready to wear out the soles of their shoes educating members of Congress and the administration about the need to repeal mandatory minimum sentencing laws, create more opportunities to have sentences reconsidered, and create a federal prison system that is truly rehabilitative so that people succeed after they leave prison. The prime candidate will be passionately committed to our mission, able to think strategically and act pragmatically, willing to work with anyone who can help (regardless of party or ideology), and adept at explaining complex stories, data, and facts about federal sentencing and prisons to members of Congress, the media, and the general public. Strong writing skills, agreement with our Second Chances Agenda, and ability to work with a team are musts.

Position tasks:

Meeting with congressional staff members of both parties, on and off of key committees, and with members of the administration, to advocate for sentencing and prison reforms;

Drafting and developing legislative proposals and strategies to pass them into law;

Responding promptly, accurately, and strategically to new legislation and media requests for information or comments;

Finding and developing new legislator champions, and supporting current ones;

Organizing briefings, symposia, sign-on letters, grassroots campaigns, and other events that educate lawmakers, the public, and the media about sentencing and prison reforms;

Drafting opinion editorials, press releases, letters to the editor, action campaign emails, factsheets, bill summaries, and other materials for lawmakers, the public, and the media;

Analyzing and presenting complex sentencing and prison legislation and data to laypeople and policy experts alike;

Developing current and former prisoners and their loved ones as advocates for sentencing and prison reform;

Working with and developing coalition partners from across the political spectrum.

Preferred qualifications:

2-3 years of experience with advocacy on federal legislation, or as a Capitol Hill staffer;

A demonstrated passion for and knowledge of criminal justice reform – specifically, the reform of federal sentencing laws and prison policies;

Ability to work independently and with a team;

Demonstrated ability to craft messages and talking points for people of all political persuasions, and to know which messages are most effective;

Excellent writing skills, and ability to write for a lay audience;

Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, Twitter, Facebook, and FiscalNote (or other similar legislative tracking software)

People of color, people impacted by the criminal justice system, and LGBTQ+ applicants are encouraged to apply.