Save nearly 50% on this wireless AirPods charger

by StackCommerce - 04/16/22 11:20 PM ET
When it comes to pairing capabilities and audio quality, the AirPods from Apple remain a popular pick. Those of us who consider these devices an asset — or necessity — within our daily structure also understand what it feels like when you get the dreaded low battery warning away from home without a charging option.

Instead of watching that remaining power drain away and leave you without an audio connection, handle charging needs anytime on the go with assistance from the Wireless Charging Dock for AirPods. Currently discounted by nearly 50%, this tool is a portable solution to a common modern problem, and it comes equipped with voltage protection and a sleek black design.

For a limited time, this charging dock can be purchased with a price tag of only $15.99 (reg. $29). Eliminate the need for messy tangled cords and keep your personal devices protected from tumbles with an anti-slip rubber base.

Ideal for lengthy road trips or tricky days of air travel, this accessory keeps your podcasts and music coming, lets you carry on conversations longer than before, and prevents you from being stranded in silence. Now you don’t have to worry about having to find a plug wherever you go — as long as your dock is juiced up, you can charge your AirPods anywhere.

This low-cost investment provides a safety net of sorts and is a smart accessory to keep in a personal bag or vehicle in case of emergency. Don’t risk running out of battery power at an inopportune time. Pick up the Wireless Charging Dock for AirPods at the temporary low price of only $15.99 (reg. $29).

