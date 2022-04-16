trending:

Save more than 50% on this multi-use pen that cleans AirPods and earbuds

by TheHill.com - 04/16/22 11:45 PM ET
The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Plenty of us are pretty dependent upon our portable listening devices on a daily basis, whether we rely on them to communicate with colleagues or loved ones, or we can’t unwind without listening to our favorite tunes or podcasts.

All that usage, often spanning several hours during the course of a standard day, can build up a potentially harmful, and generally nasty, issue in the form of dirty devices. The Multi-Use Cleaning Pen for AirPods and Earbuds is a modern solution to keep your ears clean and your technology working at maximum capacity.

Normally sold for $29, this versatile pen is equipped with a high-density brush, flocked sponge, and a metal tip to produce a comprehensive clean. That 3-in-1 design lets you address those tiny cracks and crevices, clear out openings, and clean stains without negatively impacting the operation of earbuds — and it’s currently on sale at only $13.99.

As portable as a regular writing pen, this tool reaches those seemingly impossible-to-reach areas and can be utilized for more than just earbuds. Personal devices such as computers, mobile phones, and tablets can benefit from occasional treatment with this pen.

Eliminate dust and wax build-up that can become gross and limit audio performance with a few simple touches. Carrying an Amazon rating of 4.7 stars out of five, consider this pen a perfect companion for your next trip, and if you spend significant time in the car, it could be worth keeping one there in case of an eventual issue.

Enjoy consistent audio quality and avoid icky residue with the anytime assistance of this Multi-Use Cleaning Pen for AirPods and Earbuds, priced at only $13.99 (reg. $29).

