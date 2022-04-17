Shopping This portable and versatile washing tool is perfect for your next trip by StackCommerce - 04/17/22 11:53 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.Americans are on the move in major numbers again, whether we’re finally fulfilling long overdue vacation plans or traveling to accomplish professional responsibilities. As many of us embrace a return to increasingly mobile lifestyles, it’s worth checking on ways with which you can maximize efficiency while on the move.The Sonic Soak Ultrasonic Cleaner is an innovative tool that Mashable referred to as “the world’s smallest washing machine that can fit in your pocket.” This portable device lets you treat laundry, jewelry, and plenty of other personal belongings, providing a major boost if you’re away from home for a while.An excellent accessory for your next road trip, the Sonic Soak Ultrasonic Cleaner weighs only four ounces but packs plenty of power, delivering 50,000 ultrasonic vibrations per second and designed with medical-grade stainless steel. Save time, water, and effort with this versatile product for only $109.99 (reg. $250) thanks to a limited-time discount of nearly 60%.Simply fill a bowl or sink with water and place the Sonic Soak Ultrasonic Cleaner along dirtied items. Set the time as desired, press start, and enjoy some peace of mind knowing that this process is primed to eliminate fecal bacteria, pesticides, and other contaminants commonly found on laundry, jewelry, and personal hygienic tools. Additionally, it’s another option to ensure produce purchased from the grocery store will be fully cleaned for consumption. For parents, the Sonic Soak Ultrasonic Cleaner can act as a helpful tool in dealing with the unpredictable nature of kid-caused messes.This new favorite travel companion will be an appreciated resource toward living healthier and avoiding unnecessary contact with potential harmful particles. Purchase the Sonic Soak Ultrasonic Cleaner for only $109.99 (reg. $250).Prices subject to change. Tags The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter. Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Most Popular Tesla stockholders ask judge to ... Christie says Trump midterm ... FDA investigating Lucky Charms amid ... Trump Easter messages skewer Democrats McCarthy says Russia would not have ... Three cases to watch as Supreme Court ... For Easter, Trump plays Judas Senators heading to Poland, ... Twitter faces the ‘nightmare’ of ... Ohio politics: A cesspool of GOP ... Focus on Jan. 6 ‘Stop the ... Russia pushes Finland, Sweden into ... Psaki pushes back against Fox ... In Shanghai, COVID-19 has become ... Russia committed to compelling ... GOP shadow primary gains steam ahead ... Zelensky says up to 3,000 Ukrainian ... What to know about three Easter ... Load more Video Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on lowering energy costs Video On the lawn: Biden is hitting the road again Video Watch live: Jen Psaki holds press briefing Video Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation Video Watch live: NASA launches private crew to International Space Station Video See all Video