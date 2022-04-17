Shopping Save $70 on a device that delivers safe IPL laser hair removal at home by TheHill.com - 04/17/22 11:57 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.Temperatures are on the rise across America and it’s time to start shedding some layers of clothing with spring weather seeping into summer. After a long winter, and years of remote-centric lifestyles, that means it may be time to do some personal grooming, leading many to book expensive appointments at crowded salons.Efficiently eliminate unwanted hair from the comfort of home, without spending money on professional care, by making a one-time purchase. The IPL Laser Hair Removal Handset, which carries a store rating of five stars out of five, allows users to ditch expensive professional laser sessions and painful waxing treatments, and achieve permanently smooth skin that is free from hair.Intense pulsed light technology powers this product, which typically sells for $159 but can currently be picked up for only $89.99. Gentle on the skin and able to treat almost any part of your body, this affordable solution is primed to save you time and money.The IPL Laser Hair Removal Handset from Posh Skin Co. is designed to decrease hair growth, with hair growing back at less and less frequency and prominence with each use. Consistent usage ensures that this effective pulse light becomes absorbed within your hair via melanin, which in turn, progressively destroys those follicles until they’re an afterthought.The suggested treatment plan is simple, encouraging IPL use once each week for a span of 12 weeks before scaling back to a once-per-month pace. Results differ for users, but hair reduction routinely becomes noticeable within only four treatments.Get salon results that actually last, and forget about rushing across town for your next appointment. Look your best with help from the IPL Laser Hair Removal Handset for only $89.99 (reg. $159).Prices subject to change. Tags The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter. Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Most Popular Tesla stockholders ask judge to ... Christie says Trump midterm ... FDA investigating Lucky Charms amid ... Trump Easter messages skewer Democrats McCarthy says Russia would not have ... Three cases to watch as Supreme Court ... For Easter, Trump plays Judas Senators heading to Poland, ... Twitter faces the ‘nightmare’ of ... Ohio politics: A cesspool of GOP ... Focus on Jan. 6 ‘Stop the ... Russia pushes Finland, Sweden into ... Psaki pushes back against Fox ... In Shanghai, COVID-19 has become ... Russia committed to compelling ... GOP shadow primary gains steam ahead ... Zelensky says up to 3,000 Ukrainian ... What to know about three Easter ... Load more Video Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on lowering energy costs Video On the lawn: Biden is hitting the road again Video Watch live: Jen Psaki holds press briefing Video Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation Video Watch live: NASA launches private crew to International Space Station Video See all Video