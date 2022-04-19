With Congress Committing Billions, It’s Time To Switch To Residential Solar

Find out if solar power is right for your home with a free personalized assessment from Understand Solar.

Scientists say we only have about 10 years left before climate change becomes irreversible. However, for the first time, there’s actually something you can do about it. Using solar energy to power your home is an outstanding way to reduce your carbon footprint. And right now, thanks to a rare alignment of public policy and private market forces, solar installation has never been more affordable. If you want to do your part in the battle against climate change, you should start by contacting the experts at Understand Solar.

Solar Energy Is About To Take A Huge Leap Forward

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the solar industry has the potential to generate 40 percent of the nation’s electricity by 2035, a development that could be a gamechanger in the fight against climate change. However, in order to achieve this level of solar output, the U.S. would have to add 30 gigawatts of solar capacity per year between now and 2025 and 60 gigawatts per year from 2025 to 2030. That’s going to require a major change in public policy, billions of dollars of federal spending, and a huge push from the private sector.

The good news is that for once in this battle to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, all the pieces are falling into place.

The solar energy industry has been booming for the last decade thanks to technological advances and a determined private sector. Over the last ten years, the overall cost of producing solar electricity has dropped 89 percent, from $359 per megawatt-hour to $40, and the cost of installing solar energy systems in private residences has dropped 70 percent. As a result, the U.S. installed a record 15 gigawatts of solar generating capacity in 2020. And that’s despite the supply chain woes caused by the pandemic.

Now things are really about to explode. The massive infrastructure bill passed by Congress in November includes a $15 billion investment in electric transportation, plus $65 billion to rebuild and modernize the nation’s electrical grid. This funding is expected to fuel exponential growth in the solar energy industry. And that means there has never been a better time to go solar.

Free Personalized Solar Assessments

Are you interested in going solar? The first thing you have to do is figure out what local, state, and federal government subsidies and tax incentives are available to you. Then you have to determine how much sunlight your home gets, which determines how much solar energy you can capture with a photovoltaic power system. And this depends on where you live, not to mention the positioning and architectural features of your house.

Once you get all that worked out, the next step is assessing how your investment in solar energy would be affected by your local electric company’s rates and policies. For example, does your electric company charge flat rates all the time, or are the rates higher during peak hours? Do they charge higher or lower rates based on your consumption? Do they allow net metering, which lets you sell any extra electricity you generate back to the public grid? And what are the projected rates over the next 10 or 15 years? The answers to these questions will determine how much or how little money a solar energy system can generate over its lifespan.

Don’t Miss Out On An Outstanding Investment

When most people think about making the switch to solar energy, the first thing that comes to mind is eliminating their electricity bill. However, that’s not really what makes solar a great investment. In most cases, any money you save on your electric bill will only offset the cost of financing your installation.

Where most people stand to make money on an investment in solar energy is over the long term. In general, homes with solar energy systems sell faster and for higher prices than homes without. One recent study found that solar energy systems add about 4.1 percent to the value of the average home, while another found that buyers are typically willing to pay $15,000 more for a home with solar panels.

Of course, these are all averages using data collected from different regions. But the basic idea is the same in most parts of the country. Solar panels make a very good long-term investment. And now that the federal government has committed $80 billion to progressive energy policies, the value that solar energy adds to your home will only go up.

