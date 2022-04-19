Stop juggling your email accounts with Mailbird

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Business these days is more competitive than ever. With e-commerce booming and companies finding smarter ways to reach more potential customers and turn them into lifetime buyers, it’s crucial for businesses and leaders to find ways to stay on top of things. That means managing your email.

Email clutter is a principal cause of annoyance for many business people who are trying to juggle personal, business, and other email accounts. Fortunately, Mailbird makes it all seamless.

Mailbird works for Windows 7, 8.1, 10, and 11 and provides a clean, seamless, singular email experience for all of your email accounts. Whether you’re managing multiple client emails, you’re a freelancer with a ton of inbound leads, or you just need to make sure you’re following up with potential clients, Mailbird makes it easier.

With a unified inbox, you can manage all of your emails and contacts from multiple accounts in a single place. The layout is completely customizable and offers integrations with Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, Dropbox, Google Calendar, and more to completely unify the tools you use in your day-to-day workflow — all in a single place. Mailbird also offers features like snoozing messages, a speed reader, custom sound notifications, and more to help you personalize the way you manage your communication. You can create intuitive keyboard shortcuts for archiving, composing, replying, forwarding, and many more activities, and Mailbird even supports 17 languages if you’re working with international clients.

Mailbird has earned a 4.5-star rating from Software Advice, 4.4-star ratings from GetApp and Capterra, and a 4.0-star rating from G2.

Take your communication back under your control. Right now, a lifetime subscription to Mailbird is 50% off $79 at just $39.

Prices subject to change.